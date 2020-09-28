Greenvale Mining : Annual Report to Shareholders

GREENVALE MINING LIMITED

(PREVIOUSLY GREENVALE ENERGY LIMITED)

A.B.N. 54 000 743 555

CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

Dear Fellow Shareholders

I am pleased to write to you for the first time as Chairman of Greenvale Mining Limited ("Greenvale" or "the Company").

In accepting appointment to the Board of Greenvale, I am very excited about the Company's potential and am particularly pleased that Neil Biddle, with whom I have worked together with on a number of public company boards, has also joined the Greenvale board, bringing the benefit of his many years of mining, geological and corporate experience to the Company.

The 2020 financial year has seen a reset of the Company's activities and financial position. Undoubtedly limited funding and issues arising from the Gold Basin project slowed the Company's activities, however in the latter part of the year and since year-end, significant progress has been made in setting the future pathway for the Company. At a project level this is set out below:-

Alpha Resources - the Company has announced encouraging news concerning an open cut-mining type operation to produce a diversified range of products including bitumen and active carbons from its high-grade Torbanite product in Queensland. More importantly, there now appears to a clear way forward for progressing this asset and crystallising value for shareholders.

- the Company has announced encouraging news concerning an open cut-mining type operation to produce a diversified range of products including bitumen and active carbons from its high-grade Torbanite product in Queensland. More importantly, there now appears to a clear way forward for progressing this asset and crystallising value for shareholders. Gold Basin - having successfully established a maiden resource in October 2019 the Company, despite protracted negotiations, was unable to resolve ownership issues with this project and on 4 th September 2020 settled on the sale of its interests in Gold Basin for $1 million and 2.5 million shares in a Canadian Securities listed entity. The sale has resulted in the Company achieving a significant surplus over book value on this disposal.

- having successfully established a maiden resource in October 2019 the Company, despite protracted negotiations, was unable to resolve ownership issues with this project and on 4 September 2020 settled on the sale of its interests in Gold Basin for $1 million and 2.5 million shares in a Canadian Securities listed entity. The sale has resulted in the Company achieving a significant surplus over book value on this disposal. Georgina Basin - on the 19 th June 2020, the Company announced an initial acquisition of 80% of Knox Resources Limited (Knox), which is the owner of the Georgina Basin Project. This project is an extensive package of Iron Oxide Copper-Gold ( IOCG ) exploration licences located in the Northern Territory. The Company's holding in Knox was increased to 100% on 11 August 2020. The acquisition of Knox was by way of scrip in the Company which has provided a low-cost entry into a highly prospective opportunity.

The Company lodged an Entitlement Offer Prospectus on the 29 June 2020 which raised some $2.1m after year end. An additional capital raising of a further $0.660 million was completed on the 10th August 2020, together with additional commitments of approximately $1.3 million which are due to settle in November 2020. These funds together with the proceeds of Gold Basin provide the Company with a solid financial foundation for the future.

I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge former directors Julian Gosse and Stephen Gemell for their service to the Company. I would also particularly like to thank Leo Khouri for his leadership of the Company over the past ten years.

Finally, I would like to thank shareholders for their continued support of the Company and look forward to rapidly progressing the Company's exciting projects.

Yours sincerely

Tony Leibowitz

Chairman

