MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Greenvale Mining Limited    GRV   AU000000GRV0

GREENVALE MINING LIMITED

(GRV)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/25
0.052 AUD   0.00%
GREENVALE MINING : Appendix 4G
PU
GREENVALE MINING : Annual Report to Shareholders
PU
GREENVALE ENERGY : Clarification of appendix 3y
PU
Greenvale Mining : Appendix 4G

09/28/2020 | 01:55am EDT

RULES 4.7.3 AND 4.10.3

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Name of entity

Greenvale Mining Limited

ABN/ARBN

Financial year ended:

54 000 743 555

30 June 2020

Our corporate governance statement1 for the period above can be found at:2

These pages of our

Pages 15 - 27

annual report:

This URL on our website:

TheCorporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at [INSERT EFFECTIVE DATE OF STATEMENT] and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.3

Date:25 September 2020

Name of authorised officer

authorising lodgement:

Vincent John Fayad (Executive Director)

1 "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of Listing Rule 4.10.3.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must also lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The Appendix 4G serves a dual purpose. It acts as a key designed to assist readers to locate the governance disclosures made by a listed entity under Listing Rule 4.10.3 and under the ASX Corporate Governance Council's recommendations. It also acts as a verification tool for listed entities to confirm that they have met the disclosure requirements of Listing Rule 4.10.3.

The Appendix 4G is not a substitute for, and is not to be confused with, the entity's corporate governance statement. They serve different purposes and an entity must produce each of them separately.

  1. Tick whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where your corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable.
  2. Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection.

See notes 4 and 5 below for further instructions on how to complete this form.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G

Page 1

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the

Where a box below is ticked, we have NOT followed the

recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period above. We

recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. Our

have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement:

reasons for not doing so are:5

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should have and disclose a board charter setting

Refer to the Company's corporate governance statement

-

out:

(Annual Report 2020, page 15, Recommendation 1.1 under

(a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and

the heading 'Principle 1 Lay solid foundations for management

management; and

and oversight').

(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those

A copy of the Company's board charter is also contained on

delegated to management.

the Company's website:

http://www.greenvaleenergy.com.au/corporate-

governance/governance-policies/

1.2

A listed entity should:

Refer to the Company's corporate governance statement

(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a director or

(Annual Report 2020, page 15, Recommendation 1.2 under

senior executive or putting someone forward for election as

the heading 'Principle 1 Lay solid foundations for management

a director; and

and oversight').

-

(b) provide security holders with all material information in its

possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect

or re-elect a director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director

Refer to the Company's corporate governance statement

and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.

(Annual Report 2020, page 15, Recommendation 1.3 under

the heading 'Principle 1 Lay solid foundations for management

and oversight').

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable

Refer to the Company's corporate governance statement

directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with

(Annual Report 2020, page 15, Recommendation 1.4 under

the proper functioning of the board.

the heading 'Principle 1 Lay solid foundations for management

and oversight').

  1. Tick the box in this column only if you have followed the relevant recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period above. Where the recommendation has a disclosure obligation attached, you must insert the location where that disclosure has been made, where indicated by the line with "INSERT LOCATION" underneath. If the disclosure in question has been made in your corporate governance statement, you need only insert "our corporate governance statement". If the disclosure has been made in your annual report, you should insert the page number(s) of your annual report (eg "pages 10-12 of our annual report"). If the disclosure has been made on your website, you should insert the URL of the web page where the disclosure has been made or can be accessed (eg "www.entityname.com.au/corporate governance/charters/").
  2. If you have followed all of the Council's recommendations in fullfor the wholeof the period above, you can, if you wish, delete this column from the form and re-format it.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G

Page 2

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the

Where a box below is ticked, we have NOT followed the

recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period above. We

recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. Our

have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement:

reasons for not doing so are:5

1.5

A listed entity should:

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement

(a) have and disclose a diversity policy;

and we have disclosed a copy of our diversity policy at:

(b) through its board or a committee of the board set

……………………………………………………………………………..

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity in the

[INSERT LOCATION]

composition of its board, senior executives and workforce

and we have disclosed the information referred to in paragraph (c)

generally; and

at:

(c) disclose in relation to each reporting period:

……………………………………………………………………………..

(1) the measurable objectives set for that period to

[INSERT LOCATION]

achieve gender diversity;

and if we were included in the S&P / ASX 300 Index at the

(2) the entity's progress towards achieving those

commencement of the reporting period our measurable objective for

objectives; and

achieving gender diversity in the composition of its board of not less

(3) either:

than 30% of its directors of each gender within a specified period.

  1. the respective proportions of men and women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the whole workforce (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or
  2. if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act.

If the entity was in the S&P / ASX 300 Index at the commencement of the reporting period, the measurable objective for achieving gender diversity in the composition of its board should be to have not less than 30% of its directors of each gender within a specified period.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G

Page 3

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the

Where a box below is ticked, we have NOT followed the

recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period above. We

recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. Our

have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement:

reasons for not doing so are:5

1.6

A listed entity should:

-

(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

The Company has disclosed the evaluation process referred to in

performance of the board, its committees and individual

paragraphs (a) in its corporate governance statement (refer to the

directors; and

Company's Annual Report 2020, page 17, Recommendation 1.6

(b) disclose for each reporting period whether a performance

under the heading 'Principle 1 Lay solid foundations for management

evaluation has been undertaken in accordance with that

and oversight').

process during or in respect of that period.

The Company has disclosed in its corporate governance statement

that a performance evaluation was undertaken in accordance with

that process during the reporting period (refer to the Company's

Annual Report 2020, page 17, Recommendation 1.6 under the

heading 'Principle 1 Lay solid foundations for management and

oversight').

1.7

A listed entity should:

In our corporate governance statement (refer to the

-

(a) have and disclose a process for evaluating the performance

Company's Annual Report 2020, page 17, Recommendation

of its senior executives at least once every reporting period;

1.7 under the heading 'Principle 1 Lay solid foundations for

and

management and oversight').

(b) disclose for each reporting period whether a performance

evaluation has been undertaken in accordance with that

The Company has disclosed the evaluation process referred to in

process during or in respect of that period.

paragraph (a) in its Remuneration Report (refer to the Company's

Annual Report 2020, pages 35 - 37.

The Company has disclosed that a performance evaluation was

undertaken for the reporting period in accordance with that process

in its corporate governance statement (refer to the Company's

Annual Report 2020, page 17, Recommendation 1.7 under the

heading 'Principle 1 Lay solid foundations for management and

oversight').

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Greenvale Energy Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 05:54:02 UTC
