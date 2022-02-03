Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Greenvale Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRV   AU000000GRV0

GREENVALE MINING LIMITED

(GRV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/03 11:51:59 pm
0.325 AUD   -4.41%
02/03GREENVALE MINING : Investor Webinar Presentation
PU
2021GREENVALE MINING : Appendix 3Y (3)
PU
2021GREENVALE MINING : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GRV
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greenvale Mining : Investor Webinar Presentation

02/03/2022 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

04 February 2022

INVESTOR WEBINAR PRESENTATION

Greenvale Mining Limited (ASX: GRV, "Greenvale" or "the Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar, to be held Friday 4th of February 2022 from 12:30pm AEDT / 9:30am AWST.

Chief Executive Officer Matt Healy will provide an overview of the Company which is exploring its Alpha torbanite project in Queensland and the Georgina Basin IOCG (iron oxide copper-gold) project, located within Australia's Northern Territory.

This webinar can be viewed live via Zoom and will provide viewers the opportunity to hear from, and engage with, a range of ASX-listed leading micro/mid cap companies.

To access further details of the event and to register at no cost, please copy and paste the following link into your internet browser:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5416151767246/WN__F5Q6IZjT1-BxKrDIFeHTA

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.

A copy of the investor presentation to be delivered during the webinar is attached.

Authorised for Release

This announcement has been approved by the Board for release.

Alan Boys

Company Secretary

Contact

For further details, contact: Matthew Healy - CEO mhealy@greenvalemining.com

Media Inquiries:

Nicholas Read - Read Corporate

Nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

Mobile: 0419 929 046

Greenvale Mining Limited I ABN 54 000 743 555

130 Stirling Highway, North Fremantle WA 6159 I Locked Bag 4, North Fremantle WA 6159 t:+61 2 8046 2799 | e: admin@greenvaleenergy.com | www.greenvalemining.com

For personal use only

ASX: GRV

ON THE ROAD TO SUCCESS & UNLOCKING HIDDEN POTENTIAL

HIDDEN GEMS WEBINAR FEBRUARY 2022

For personal use only

Important Information

DISCLAIMER

This document and all other information (whether in writing or otherwise) which may be made available, or part thereof does not:

  1. Contain all information that investors and their professional advisers would require to make an informed assessment of the following:
    1. a) assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; and
    2. b) rights and liabilities attaching to the Company's securities.
  3. Constitute, or form part of, any offer to sell or issue, or any solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities nor shall this document, or any part of it, or the fact of its distribution or transmission, form the basis of, or be relied on, in connection with any contract.
  4. Constitute a promise or representation as to the future. Recipients must make their own investigations and inquiries regarding all assumptions, risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may affect the future operations of the Company or the Company's securities.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company, its directors and officers or any other person as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this document and all other information (whether in writing or otherwise) which may be made available or part thereof or any further information supplied by or on behalf of the Company or in connection with the Company and no responsibility or liability is accepted for any such information or opinions.

All statements in this document (other than statements of historical fact) are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The Company can give no assurance that statements will prove accurate and results and future events could differ materially.

The Company, its directors and officers or any other person:

  1. Do not accept liability for any loss or damage suffered or incurred by any investor or any other person however caused (including negligence) relating in any way to this document, including (without limitation) the information contained in it, any errors or omissions however caused, or the investor or any other person placing any reliance on this document, its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability.
  2. Do not accept any responsible to inform the recipient or any other person of any matter arising or coming to its notice which may affect any matter referred to in this document.
  3. To the maximum extent permitted by law, expressly disclaimed and excluded any liability of the Company, its directors and officers or any other person to the recipient or to any other person arising out of this document.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "target", "anticipate", "forecast", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about Greenvale Mining and the industry in which they operate. However, please note, they do relate to future matters and thus are subject to various inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from the events or results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

The past performance of Greenvale Mining is no guarantee of future performance.

None of Greenvale Mining's directors, officers, employees, agents or contractors makes any representation or warranty (either express or implied) as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward-looking statement, or any events or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by law.

You are cautioned place no undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements in this presentation reflect views held only as at the date of this presentation.

© Copyright Greenvale Mining Ltd 2022

2

only

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

use

Shares

Options

personal

Share price (2 Feb 2022)

Market Capitalisation (2 Feb 2022)

Cash & Investments

Top 20 Shareholders

For

SHARE PRICE

0.7

0.6

0.5

AU$

0.4

Price

0.3

0.2

0.1

0

May-21

Jun-21

Jul-21

Corporate Summary

SHAREHOLDER SNAPSHOT

Board &

M

397

Management

24%

M1

A$ $0.34

A$ $135m

A$

$7.86m

%

48%

Other

76%

12

10

Millions

8

Volume

6

4

2

-

Aug-21

Sep-21

Oct-21

Nov-21

Dec-21

Jan-22

© Copyright Greenvale Mining Ltd 2022

3

For personal use only

ON THE ROAD TO SUCCESS

ALPHA TORBANITE PROJECT (QLD)

© Copyright Greenvale Mining Ltd 2022

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Greenvale Energy Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 22:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GREENVALE MINING LIMITED
02/03GREENVALE MINING : Investor Webinar Presentation
PU
2021GREENVALE MINING : Appendix 3Y (3)
PU
2021GREENVALE MINING : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GRV
PU
2021Greenvale Mining Encounters Alterations at Twin Peaks Anomaly
MT
2021GREENVALE MINING : Extensive IOCG-Style Alteration at Twin Peaks East
PU
2021Greenvale Mining Limited Reports on Further Highly Encouraging Developments At its 100%..
CI
2021Greenvale Mining Limited Announces Mark Turner as Executive Director, Effective from 10..
CI
2021GREENVALE MINING : Resources Rising Stars Conference Presentation
PU
2021Greenvale Mining Limited Receives Highly Encouraging Results from Recently Completed Te..
CI
2021Greenvale Mining Advances Drill Program at Georgina Basin Project
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,10 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
Net income 2021 -1,06 M -0,75 M -0,75 M
Net cash 2021 9,85 M 6,96 M 6,96 M
P/E ratio 2021 -98,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 129 M 91,1 M 91,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 97 997x
EV / Sales 2021 1 179x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float -
Chart GREENVALE MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Greenvale Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENVALE MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Neil Gregory Biddle Managing Director & Executive Director
Matthew Healy Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Howard Leibowitz Chairman
Elias Khouri Non-Executive Director
Dagmar Parsons Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREENVALE MINING LIMITED-1.52%91
CONOCOPHILLIPS27.28%119 637
EOG RESOURCES, INC.28.00%66 529
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED27.78%62 976
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY25.27%55 626
CNOOC LIMITED18.31%54 452