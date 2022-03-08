Greenvale Mining : Maiden JORC Resource for Alpha Project

Summary

Greenvale Mining Limited (ASX: GRV, "Greenvale" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has taken another key step towards the commercial development of its flagship 100%- owned Alpha Torbanite Project in Queensland, with the completion of a maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the deposit.

The maiden MRE, which has been completed by highly regarded independent consultants SRK Consulting, comprises a total Mineral Resource of 18.6Mt for the Alpha Deposit, including approximately 4.6Mt of the rare torbanite, equivalent to 21.29 million barrels of synthetic oil equivalent.

The maiden MRE reinforces the rare and strategic nature of the Alpha Deposit, which is the only known Torbanite Deposit of its kind in Australia.

The significant scale, high-quality and high-yielding nature of the deposit reinforces its strategic importance as a long-life domestic supplier of high-value products including bitumen, critical to major infrastructure projects.

The maiden MRE will now underpin Greenvale's ongoing commercialisation strategy, including the ongoing Pre- Feasibility Study on the Project, which is being expanded to include an enhanced green energy strategy based on geothermal power (see below).

Local Geology of the Alpha Deposit

The Alpha Torbanite deposit consists of two seams namely an Upper and Lower seam which sit at the base of the Colinlea Sandstone. The Lower seam is equivalent to the 'E' seam within the Colinlea Sandstone within the Galilee Basin.

Seam structure of the deposit is simple with the two seams - the Upper and Lower seam - with an average interburden of 16 m. The interval between the two seams is dominantly quartzose to lithic sandstone with minor conglomerate, siltstone and claystone (Figure 1).

The Upper Seam is classified as a cannel coal and has an average thickness of ~1 m and the Lower Seam has an average thickness of ~2 m. The lower seam is the main oil-yielding unit of the deposit. It consists of two main types of oil shale namely cannel coal and torbanite, which is olive-grey to olive-black and is finely laminated. The torbanite is lenticular in shape and has a variable thickness.

The Lower Seam can generally be split into three plies, as described below:

L1 - comprising a relatively clean cannel coal interval

- comprising a relatively clean cannel coal interval LT - comprising the main torbanite interval, including coal bands

- comprising the main torbanite interval, including coal bands L2 - comprising a relatively clean cannel coal interval.

