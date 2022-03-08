Log in
    GRV   AU000000GRV0

GREENVALE MINING LIMITED

(GRV)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 06:42:01 pm
0.3 AUD    --.--%
05:51pGREENVALE MINING : Maiden JORC Resource for Alpha Project
PU
02/09Australian Mines Unit Enters Compensation Deal With Lucky Downs Station Landholder
MT
02/03GREENVALE MINING : Investor Webinar Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greenvale Mining : Maiden JORC Resource for Alpha Project

03/08/2022 | 05:51pm EST


ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

09 March 2022

OUTSTANDING MAIDEN JORC MINERAL

RESOURCE HIGHLIGHTS STRATEGIC POTENTIAL

OF THE ALPHA TORBANITE PROJECT, QLD

High-quality 18.6Mt JORC Mineral Resource together with

enhanced renewable energy strategy confirms substantial value of

Greenvale's Alpha Project

Highlights:

  • Maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) completed for the Alpha Torbanite Project by highly regarded consultants, SRK Consulting.
  • Inferred Resource of 18.6Mt of Torbanite and Cannel Coal at a yield of 179 litres per tonne at zero moisture (LTOM) for 21.29 million barrels of synthetic oil equivalent.
  • Mineral Resource includes 4.6Mt of rare Torbanite.
  • Potential to expand the Resource both down-dip, as well as on the adjacent EPM.
  • Mineral Resource is in line with expectations for the deposit, confirming pre- JORC and non-JORC historical records.
  • Large, high-quality MRE highlights the strategic importance of the Alpha Project as a potential domestic source of bitumen, synthetic oil critical to major infrastructure projects.
  • Application made for four geothermal licences (and corresponding mineral rights) as part of an enhanced renewable energy strategy now being pursued for the Alpha Project.
  • The Company is examining the opportunity for an exploitable geothermal power source to provide sufficient carbon credits to offset production at Alpha, while also opening exciting new potential income streams.

R E G I S T E R E D O F F I C E :

130 Stirling Hwy, NORTH FREMANTLE, WA 6159 | Locked Bag 4, North Fremantle, WA Australia, 6159 t:+61 8 6215 0372 | e: admin@greenvalemining.com | www.greenvalemining.com

A B N 5 4 0 0 0 7 4 3 5 5 5



Summary

Greenvale Mining Limited (ASX: GRV, "Greenvale" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has taken another key step towards the commercial development of its flagship 100%- owned Alpha Torbanite Project in Queensland, with the completion of a maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the deposit.

The maiden MRE, which has been completed by highly regarded independent consultants SRK Consulting, comprises a total Mineral Resource of 18.6Mt for the Alpha Deposit, including approximately 4.6Mt of the rare torbanite, equivalent to 21.29 million barrels of synthetic oil equivalent.

The maiden MRE reinforces the rare and strategic nature of the Alpha Deposit, which is the only known Torbanite Deposit of its kind in Australia.

The significant scale, high-quality and high-yielding nature of the deposit reinforces its strategic importance as a long-life domestic supplier of high-value products including bitumen, critical to major infrastructure projects.

The maiden MRE will now underpin Greenvale's ongoing commercialisation strategy, including the ongoing Pre- Feasibility Study on the Project, which is being expanded to include an enhanced green energy strategy based on geothermal power (see below).

Local Geology of the Alpha Deposit

The Alpha Torbanite deposit consists of two seams namely an Upper and Lower seam which sit at the base of the Colinlea Sandstone. The Lower seam is equivalent to the 'E' seam within the Colinlea Sandstone within the Galilee Basin.

Seam structure of the deposit is simple with the two seams - the Upper and Lower seam - with an average interburden of 16 m. The interval between the two seams is dominantly quartzose to lithic sandstone with minor conglomerate, siltstone and claystone (Figure 1).

The Upper Seam is classified as a cannel coal and has an average thickness of ~1 m and the Lower Seam has an average thickness of ~2 m. The lower seam is the main oil-yielding unit of the deposit. It consists of two main types of oil shale namely cannel coal and torbanite, which is olive-grey to olive-black and is finely laminated. The torbanite is lenticular in shape and has a variable thickness.

The Lower Seam can generally be split into three plies, as described below:

  • L1 - comprising a relatively clean cannel coal interval
  • LT - comprising the main torbanite interval, including coal bands
  • L2 - comprising a relatively clean cannel coal interval.

2

G R E E N V A L E M I N I N G L I M I T E D





Table

1:

MDL 330 Inferred Mineral Resource estimate by seam and ply unit

Figure 1: Summary of the seam geology within MDL 330

Alpha JORC Mineral Resource

The maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate for the Alpha Deposit is set out in Table 1 and

Table 2 below, with the Inferred Resource Area shown in Figure 2:



Waste

Waste

Seam

Area

Volume

Tonnes

Tonnes

Tonnes

Thickness

Volume

/Ply

(m2)

(cu m)

(Air-Dried)

(Dry)

(In-Situ)

(m)

(bc m)

U

2,587,232

2,733,615

13.27

77,182,496

3,280,338

3,362,346

3,253,002

L1

6,322,012

6,466,130

13.18

111,466,664

7,912,602

8,082,663

7,824,017

LT

6,242,029

3,878,046

0.24

1,174,048

4,595,434

4,614,875

4,576,094

L2

6,081,965

2,344,780

0.10

522,118

2,862,935

2,930,975

2,837,184

Total

18,651,309

18,990,859

18,490,297

Source: SRK analysis

3

G R E E N V A L E M I N I N G L I M I T E D

Table 2:

MDL 330 preliminary volumetrics for Mineral Resource estimate



Seam

Inferred Dry

Synthetic

Oil Yield

No. of

Tonnes

% of Total

Oil

% of Total

/Ply

LTOM

Drill Holes

(Mt)

(MMboe)

U

3.36

17.8%

2.22

10.4%

105

2

L1

8.08

42.8%

5.29

24.8%

104

4

LT

4.51

23.9%

11.22

52.6%

395

4

L2

2.93

15.5%

2.58

12.1%

140

4

Total

18.68

100%

21.29

100%

179

6



Source: SRK

analysis

Figure 2: Alpha Torbanite Project (MDL 330) Inferred Resource Area with cored Torbanite thickness

4

G R E E N V A L E M I N I N G L I M I T E D



The Mineral Resources were estimated for each of the modelled plies for which there are reasonable prospects for economic extraction. Mineral Resources are limited to the area within MDL 330 and do not, currently, allow for any extension of the deposit into the Company's surrounding exploration permit, EPM27718.

Mineral Resources have been estimated for Upper and Lower seams (U, L1, LT, L2). The torbanite lens (LT) development was used as a first-order control to define the Alpha Mineral Resource area as the LT development is the fundamental value driver. Points of Observation for determining coal and torbanite thickness continuity include cored bore seam intersections, with a geophysical wireline log.

The up-dip (northern and eastern) limits were defined by the modelled base of weathering. The down-dip (western and southern) extent was limited to within 350m of a core hole with LT unit present (minimum 0.1m thickness measured in core).

The coal and torbanite Resource tonnage calculations were based on the bulk density model for the coal seam on an in-situ basis. The modelled laboratory air dried bulk density data for the coal and torbanite units was used to calculate air-dried tonnages and was subsequently adjusted to an in-situ moisture basis using the Preston and Sanders (1993) calculation.

As in-situ moisture cannot be measured directly, an assumed in-situ moisture of 14% was used for the Alpha coal, based on an air-dried moisture regression equation developed by Fletcher and Sanders (2003).

The resultant in-situ moisture for the sampled coal seams typically equates to the air-dried moisture +4.6%. Due to its finer pore structure, lack of cleat and resultant lower air-dried moisture content (av. 4.9% ad) compared with the coal plies, a lower in-situ moisture of 6% was assumed for the torbanite lens. No coal quality limits/grade cut-offs were applied to the MRE and the Resource is considered amenable to open cut mining methods.

Next Steps

Higher Resource classification may be achieved with further sampling and testing of the coal and torbanite units to provide additional confidence regarding potential products and oil yield. The resolution of the existing topographic (and by extension, the base of weathering) model is insufficient to support higher Resource classifications.

The JORC MRE, together with the Company's previously completed and announced Modified Fischer Assay results, confirm the exciting commercial potential of the Alpha Project and will underpin the advancement of the Pre-Feasibility Study.

The new JORC compliant MRE provides Greenvale's Board, Management and Shareholders with a clear, unambiguous, and reliable estimate of the Alpha Deposit's scale and nature, previously not found within the available historical data.

The tabling of the maiden JORC compliant MRE is a significant milestone for the Company, providing the GRV technical team with greater clarity and visibility regarding the optimal commercial development strategy for the Alpha Torbanite Project.

5

G R E E N V A L E M I N I N G L I M I T E D

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Greenvale Mining Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 22:50:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
