Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GreenVision Acquisition Corp.    GRNV

GREENVISION ACQUISITION CORP.

(GRNV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WeissLaw LLP Reminds GRNV and SUNW Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 10:46pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNV) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held health management company Accountable Healthcare America, Inc. ("AHA").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, GRNV will acquire AHA through a reverse merger that will result in AHA becoming a publicly-listed company.  The post-merger entity is expected to have an initial market capitalization of approximately $127 million.  Upon consummation of the deal, AHA's current shareholders will own approximately 71% of the combined company.  If you own GRNV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/greenvision-acquisition-corp/    

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Peck Company Holdings, Inc ("PECK").  Under the terms of the agreement, SUNW shareholders will receive 0.185171 PECK shares for each share of SUNW common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of only $1.46 based upon PECK's September 24, 2020 closing price of $7.90.  If you own SUNW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/sunworks-inc/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-grnv-and-sunw-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301138494.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GREENVISION ACQUISITION CORP.
09/25WeissLaw LLP Reminds GRNV and SUNW Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigati..
PR
09/09GREENVISION ACQUISITION CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
09/08GREENVISION ACQUISITION CORP. : Files Preliminary Proxy Statement in Connection ..
BU
09/04WeissLaw LLP Reminds GRNV and BMCH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigati..
PR
08/27WeissLaw LLP Investigates GreenVision Acquisition Corp.
PR
08/27GREENVISION ACQUISITION CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unre..
AQ
08/27GREENVISION ACQUISITION :   GreenVision Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agree..
BU
08/06GREENVISION ACQUISITION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
05/14GREENVISION ACQUISITION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
03/24GREENVISION ACQUISITION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group