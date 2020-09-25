WeissLaw LLP Reminds GRNV and SUNW Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNV) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held health management company Accountable Healthcare America, Inc. ("AHA"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, GRNV will acquire AHA through a reverse merger that will result in AHA becoming a publicly-listed company. The post-merger entity is expected to have an initial market capitalization of approximately $127 million. Upon consummation of the deal, AHA's current shareholders will own approximately 71% of the combined company. If you own GRNV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/greenvision-acquisition-corp/

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Peck Company Holdings, Inc ("PECK"). Under the terms of the agreement, SUNW shareholders will receive 0.185171 PECK shares for each share of SUNW common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of only $1.46 based upon PECK's September 24, 2020 closing price of $7.90. If you own SUNW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/sunworks-inc/

