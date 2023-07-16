Certain Ordinary Shares of Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUL-2023.

Yesterday at 06:00 pm Share

Certain Ordinary Shares of Greenvolt - Energias RenovÃ¡veis, S.A. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUL-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 733 days starting from 13-JUL-2021 to 16-JUL-2023.



Details:

Each of the Shareholders shall not, without the prior written consent of the Joint Global Coordinators (on behalf of the Managers) during the period of 180 days after the date of Admission directly or indirectly issue, offer, lend, mortgage, assign, charge, pledge, sell, contract to sell or issue, sell any option or contract to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell or issue, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, lend or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, any Shares or any interest in Shares or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for, or substantially similar to, Shares or any interest in Shares or file any registration statement under the Securities Act or file or publish any prospectus with respect to any of the foregoing.



Pursuant to the V-Ridium Investment Agreement, Altri and V-Ridium have agreed on V-Ridium being subject to a lock-up period of 24 (twenty four) months after the Admission, during which V-Ridium shall not, directly or indirectly, sell, transfer, encumber or otherwise dispose any of the Contribution in Kind New Shares or any of the rights attaching to them, subject, in case of breach, to a penalty in the global amount of â‚¬14 million.