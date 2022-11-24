Advanced search
    GVOLT   PTGNV0AM0001

GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(GVOLT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  10:57 2022-11-24 am EST
8.110 EUR   -0.86%
10:34aGreenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : 23 Nov, 2022 | Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. releases institutional presentation
PU
11/22Portugal's Greenvolt Appoints Successor To Outgoing Chairwoman
MT
11/22Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. informa sobre cooptação de administrador, designação da Presidente do Conselho e reorganização das comissões de apoio
PU
Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : 23 Nov, 2022 | Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. releases institutional presentation

11/24/2022 | 10:34am EST
November 2022

L O R E M I P S U M D O L O R S I T A M E T , C O N S E C T E T U R A D I P I S C I N G E L I T

IN REVIEWING THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESENTATION, YOU ARE AGREEING TO ABIDE BY THE TERMS OF THIS DISCLAIMER. THIS INFORMATION IS BEING MADE AVAILABLE TO EACH RECIPIENT SOLELY FOR ITS INFORMATION AND IS SUBJECT TO AMENDMENT.

This document has been prepared by Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. (the "Company") solely for informational purposes and use at the presentation to be made on this date and, together with any other materials, documents and information used or distributed to investors in the context of this presentation, does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer (public or private) to buy or acquire securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction and you should not rely upon it or use it to form the basis for any decision, contract, commitment or action whatsoever, with respect to any proposed transaction or otherwise.

By reading the presentation slides, you acknowledge and agree to be bound by the limitations and restrictions herein set forth.

This presentation may not be distributed to the press or to any other person in any jurisdiction, and may not be reproduced in any form, in whole or in part for any other purpose without the express and prior consent in writing of the Company.

Any decision to invest in any securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any offering (public or private) should be made solely on the basis of the information to be contained in the relevant prospectus, key investor information or final offering memorandum provided to the investors and to be published in due course in relation to any such offering and/or public information on the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries available in the market.

Matters discussed in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements other than in respect of historical facts. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "will," "may", "continue," "should" and similar expressions usually identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: objectives, goals, strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans, events or performance and potential for future growth; liquidity, capital resources and capital expenditures; economic outlook and industry trends; energy demand and supply; developments of the Company's markets; the impact of legal and regulatory initiatives; and the strength of the Company's competitors. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. Important factors that may lead to significant differences between the actual results and the statements of expectations about future events or results include the company's business strategy, financial strategy, national and international economic conditions, technology, legal and regulatory conditions, public service industry developments, cost of raw materials, financial market conditions, uncertainty of the results of future operations, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, among others. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry results to differ materially from those results expressed or implied in this presentation by such forward-looking statements. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as at the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice unless required by applicable law.

The Company and its respective directors, representatives, employees and/or advisors do not intend to, and expressly disclaim any duty, undertaking or obligation to, make or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this presentation to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances.

The financial information contained in this presentation in unaudited. The presentation may contain "rounding differences".

2

C O N T E X T

World

Fight against climate change

Energy

Policy

Guarantee Competitiveness

Fight against climate change

World

Guarantee Competitiveness

Energy

Policy

Security of Supply

Energy Independence

4

Renewables - wind and solar - very well placed in the new energy world paradigm as they fulfil all these criteria and lend themselves to

the distributed generation initiative

  • The RE Power EU Package should allow to reduce its imports of Russian gas by 2/3 before next winter and entirely by 2027 1
  • The European Commission (EC) proposes to increase the 2030 target for renewables from 40% to 45% 2
  • The EC recognized that permitting is the bottleneck and is encouraging (i) the removal of administrative / market barriers and (ii) the implementation of support schemes to PPAs 1
  • Rooftop PV could provide almost 25% of the EU's electricity consumption 2 and the European Solar Rooftops Initiative sets the goal of adding 58 TWh until 2025 1
  • More opportunities to invest in renewables in the different value chain segments

C O N T E X T

The war in Ukraine fostered an increase in short- and medium-term energy prices, strengthening the unavoidable structural trend of renewables consolidation as a key feature in energy markets

Permitting continues the most relevant barrier, supporting the added value of the development phase in the value chain, which together with the current high prices, also contributes to DG expansion

Considering the scarcity of approved projects, the expected returns of devolvement of projects is sheltered, as the structural increase in electricity prices offsets the temporary capex inflation and higher interest rates

Strong performance in 3Q22 driven by biomass and utility scale positive results

Wind and Solar PV plants at RtB/COD are very scarce assets with high demand, as seen by the asset sale done by Greenvolt in Poland

Greenvolt is reinforcing its liquidity and strengthening the Balance Sheet, namely with the recent capital increase (100 €m) and green bond emission (150 €m)

Considering the green bond issuance, current liquidity is above 700 €m

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis SA published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 15:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 250 M 259 M 259 M
Net income 2022 30,2 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
Net Debt 2022 283 M 293 M 293 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 993 M 1 029 M 1 029 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,11x
EV / Sales 2023 4,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,0%
