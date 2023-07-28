Registered office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo 818, 4100-320 Porto, Portugal

Pursuant to article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April, taking into account the information disclosed with respect to the transactions referred to in the market announcement dated as of 1 August 2022, Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. (hereinafter "Greenvolt") hereby informs that, through Augusta Energy SA, a joint venture between Greenvolt's 100% owned subsidiary V-Ridium Power Group and German asset manager KGAL, transactions pertaining to the sale of the two wind farms located in Poland totalling 50 MWs have been completed.

The conclusion of this sale is a key milestone in achieving the commitments made by the company, proving the superior capacity to develop and construct projects while implementing a value-added asset rotation strategy.

Porto, July 28, 2023.

Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A.