Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : 30 Sep, 2022 | Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. announces Report and Accounts for the First Half of 2022
09/30/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
Interim Report
30 June 2022
(unaudited information)
01
__ Management Report
1)
Message from the CEO
3
2)
First half of 2022 in figures
3
3)
GreenVolt
4
4)
Main events
7
5)
Financial performance
8
6)
Performance by business unit
10
7)
ESG - Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance
11
8)
Future outlooks
13
9)
Appendices
13
www.greenvolt.pt
2
1) MESSAGE FROM THE CEO
The results for the first half of 2022 are based on the residual biomass business unit and on the strengthening of investment in areas with the greatest growth potential, such as the development of wind and photovoltaic solar projects, as well as distributed generation. Already during the third quarter, GreenVolt achieved two very important milestones: on the one hand, it successfully completed a capital increase of 100 million Euros, which will allow it to accelerate its growth plan and, on the other hand, it formalized the first sale of solar and wind assets, in Poland, to one of the largest European utilities, Iberdrola, which in terms of financial results, opens up good prospects for the second half of 2022.
2) FIRST HALF OF 2022 IN FIGURES
Presence
in 12
countries
Revenues
363
of Eur
employees
113.3
million
EBITDA of
Pipeline of
Eur 36.8
6.7 GW
million
94.9 MWp installed (Iberia)
www.greenvolt.pt
3
3) GREENVOLT
HISTORY
www.greenvolt.pt
4
MISSION
VISION
We contribute to a world driven by sustainable, socially responsible, and technologically innovative energy solutions.
To play a leading role in the global transformation in energy production for a more sustainable and healthier future.
GreenVolt is today the main reference in terms of energy production from residual forest biomass in Portugal. It also has a power plant in the United Kingdom, Tilbury Green Power, which produces electricity from urban residual biomass.
Besides biomass, GreenVolt is already one of the largest companies in Europe in the segment of development of utility-scale solar and wind projects, with a pipeline of approximately 6.7 GW, and is present in twelve markets, namely Portugal, United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Greece, Italy, France, Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, United States of America and Iceland.
Complementing the development of these large-scale projects, GreenVolt is committed to the distributed energy generation, as this is the one of the main axes of energy transition and an instrument for reducing the costs of the energy bill. In Portugal, GreenVolt operates in the Business-to-Business ("B2B") segment through Profit Energy and in Spain in the Business-to-Consumer ("B2C") segment, through its subsidiary Perfecta Energía.
During 2022, GreenVolt launched the brand Energia Unida (EU), a wholly-owned subsidiary of GreenVolt, dedicated to developing the concept of Energy Communities, promoting the sharing of energy produced from photovoltaic panels between community members.
www.greenvolt.pt
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis SA published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 18:43:07 UTC.