Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : 30 Sep, 2022 | Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. announces Report and Accounts for the First Half of 2022

To play a leading role in the global transformation in energy production for a more sustainable and healthier future.

GreenVolt is today the main reference in terms of energy production from residual forest biomass in Portugal. It also has a power plant in the United Kingdom, Tilbury Green Power, which produces electricity from urban residual biomass.

Besides biomass, GreenVolt is already one of the largest companies in Europe in the segment of development of utility-scale solar and wind projects, with a pipeline of approximately 6.7 GW, and is present in twelve markets, namely Portugal, United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Greece, Italy, France, Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, United States of America and Iceland.

Complementing the development of these large-scale projects, GreenVolt is committed to the distributed energy generation, as this is the one of the main axes of energy transition and an instrument for reducing the costs of the energy bill. In Portugal, GreenVolt operates in the Business-to-Business ("B2B") segment through Profit Energy and in Spain in the Business-to-Consumer ("B2C") segment, through its subsidiary Perfecta Energía.

During 2022, GreenVolt launched the brand Energia Unida (EU), a wholly-owned subsidiary of GreenVolt, dedicated to developing the concept of Energy Communities, promoting the sharing of energy produced from photovoltaic panels between community members.