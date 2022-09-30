Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVOLT   PTGNV0AM0001

GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(GVOLT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-09-30 am EDT
8.600 EUR   +2.38%
Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : 30 Sep, 2022 | Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. announces Report and Accounts for the First Half of 2022

09/30/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
Interim Report

30 June 2022

(unaudited information)

01

__ Management Report

1)

Message from the CEO

3

2)

First half of 2022 in figures

3

3)

GreenVolt

4

4)

Main events

7

5)

Financial performance

8

6)

Performance by business unit

10

7)

ESG - Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance

11

8)

Future outlooks

13

9)

Appendices

13

www.greenvolt.pt

2

1) MESSAGE FROM THE CEO

The results for the first half of 2022 are based on the residual biomass business unit and on the strengthening of investment in areas with the greatest growth potential, such as the development of wind and photovoltaic solar projects, as well as distributed generation. Already during the third quarter, GreenVolt achieved two very important milestones: on the one hand, it successfully completed a capital increase of 100 million Euros, which will allow it to accelerate its growth plan and, on the other hand, it formalized the first sale of solar and wind assets, in Poland, to one of the largest European utilities, Iberdrola, which in terms of financial results, opens up good prospects for the second half of 2022.

2) FIRST HALF OF 2022 IN FIGURES

Presence

in 12

countries

Revenues

363

of Eur

employees

113.3

million

EBITDA of

Pipeline of

Eur 36.8

6.7 GW

million

94.9 MWp installed (Iberia)

www.greenvolt.pt

3

3) GREENVOLT

HISTORY

www.greenvolt.pt

4

MISSION

VISION

We contribute to a world driven by sustainable, socially responsible, and technologically innovative energy solutions.

To play a leading role in the global transformation in energy production for a more sustainable and healthier future.

GreenVolt is today the main reference in terms of energy production from residual forest biomass in Portugal. It also has a power plant in the United Kingdom, Tilbury Green Power, which produces electricity from urban residual biomass.

Besides biomass, GreenVolt is already one of the largest companies in Europe in the segment of development of utility-scale solar and wind projects, with a pipeline of approximately 6.7 GW, and is present in twelve markets, namely Portugal, United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Greece, Italy, France, Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, United States of America and Iceland.

Complementing the development of these large-scale projects, GreenVolt is committed to the distributed energy generation, as this is the one of the main axes of energy transition and an instrument for reducing the costs of the energy bill. In Portugal, GreenVolt operates in the Business-to-Business ("B2B") segment through Profit Energy and in Spain in the Business-to-Consumer ("B2C") segment, through its subsidiary Perfecta Energía.

During 2022, GreenVolt launched the brand Energia Unida (EU), a wholly-owned subsidiary of GreenVolt, dedicated to developing the concept of Energy Communities, promoting the sharing of energy produced from photovoltaic panels between community members.

www.greenvolt.pt

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis SA published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 18:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 254 M 248 M 248 M
Net income 2022 34,8 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
Net Debt 2022 287 M 281 M 281 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 020 M 1 000 M 996 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,14x
EV / Sales 2023 4,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,40 €
Average target price 9,85 €
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
João Manuel Manso Neto Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Clara Patricia Costa Raposo Chairman
Clementina Maria Dâmaso de Jesus Silva Barroso Independent Non-Executive Director
Céline Dore Judith Abecassis-Moedas Independent Non-Executive Director
António Jorge Viegas de Vasconcelos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.35.26%996
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-4.47%19 628
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.4.55%17 417
NORTHLAND POWER INC.6.67%7 094
NEOEN-10.95%3 555
ENCAVIS AG18.06%2 889