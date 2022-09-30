Advanced search
    GVOLT   PTGNV0AM0001

GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(GVOLT)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-09-30 am EDT
8.600 EUR   +2.38%
09/15Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. informa announces 2023 Gender Equality Plan
PU
09/07Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : 7 Sep, 2022 | Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. releases 1st half 2022 results presentation
PU
09/07Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. releases 1st half 2022 results presentation
PU
Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : 30 Sep, 2022 | Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. releases institutional presentation

09/30/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
C O N T E X T

War in Ukraine and constraints on natural gas have increased electricity prices in Europe to unsustainable levels. Renewable Energy Sources (RES) are the obvious solution to reduce energy prices and reinforce security of supply

Permitting is the main bottleneck for growth in utility scale RES. The European Commission recognized that development is critical to deploy more resources in the system

Current market instability has increased the demand for Long Term PPAs and, on the other hand, is driving investor's appetite for projects at commercial operation date (COD)

Current high power prices and the price for forward contracts are accelerating demand for Distributed Generation (DG), through self consumption and energy communities, which may represent 25% of European consumption in the future

Baseload renewables, such as sustainable biomass, are playing a bigger role in energy independence

GreenVolt's business areas are key to the EU's energy strategy going forward

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis SA published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 18:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
09/15Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. informa announces 2023 Gen..
09/07Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : 7 Sep, 2022 | Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. re..
09/07Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. releases 1st half 2022 res..
09/07Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. divulga apresentação de re..
09/07Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. releases 1st half 2022 res..
09/07GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : Slide show ..
09/06Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended ..
CI
09/06Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. announces 1H2022 results
09/06GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : Slide show ..
09/06GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : 1st-half-ye..
Financials
Sales 2022 254 M 248 M 248 M
Net income 2022 34,8 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
Net Debt 2022 287 M 281 M 281 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 020 M 1 000 M 996 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,14x
EV / Sales 2023 4,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,40 €
Average target price 9,85 €
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
João Manuel Manso Neto Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Clara Patricia Costa Raposo Chairman
Clementina Maria Dâmaso de Jesus Silva Barroso Independent Non-Executive Director
Céline Dore Judith Abecassis-Moedas Independent Non-Executive Director
António Jorge Viegas de Vasconcelos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.35.26%996
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-4.47%19 628
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.4.55%17 417
NORTHLAND POWER INC.6.67%7 094
NEOEN-10.95%3 555
ENCAVIS AG18.06%2 889