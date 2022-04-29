Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. announces Resolutions taken at the Shareholders Annual General Meeting held on April 29, 2022

GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

Public Company

Registered office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo 818, 4100-320 Porto, Portugal

Fully subscribed and paid-up share capital: € 267,099,997.50

Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon under the sole registration and taxpayer number 506 042 715

INFORMATION ON RESOLUTIONS TAKEN AT THE SHAREHOLDERS'

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 29.º-K, paragraph 1, subparagraph g), of the Portuguese Securities Code, that the following resolutions were taken at the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting held today:

1. To approve the election of Inês Viseu Carvalho de Pinto Leite Teles Soares as Secretary to the Board of the Shareholders' General Meeting, for the current term of office, corresponding to the three-year period beginning in 2021 and ending in 2023.

2. To approve the Company's Annual Report, the Individual and Consolidated Annual Accounts for 2021, including appendices thereto, as presented by the Board of Directors.

3.

To approve the proposal for the application of the 2021 results, as follows:The results of the financial year, in the amount of 2,439,252.54 Euros (two million, four hundred and thirty-nine thousand, two hundred and fifty-two Euros and fifty-four cents), be allocated as follows:

- Legal Reserve: 121,962.63 Euros (one hundred and twenty-one thousand, nine hundred and sixty-two Euros and sixty-three cents);

- Retained Earnings: 2,317,289.91 Euros (two million, three hundred seventeen thousand, two hundred eighty-nine Euros and ninety-one cents).

4. To approve a vote of appreciation and confidence in the work performed by the management and audit bodies of the Company during the financial year of 2021.

5. To elect, for the one-year mandate of 2022, Deloitte & Associados, SROC S.A., registered with the OROC under no. 1272 and with the CMVM under no. 20160883, represented by Nuno Miguel dos Santos Figueiredo (ROC no. 1272) or, in the event of inability to exercise the function as partner

responsible for the guidance or direct execution of the legal auditing of accounts, by António Manual Martins Amaral (ROC no. 1130), as Statutory External Auditor.

6. To approve the amendment of paragraph 2 of article 4 of the Articles of Association of the Company, as follows:

"Two - The Board of Directors may, under the applicable legal terms, resolve to increase the share capital, on one or more times, up to the limit of one hundred million euros, establishing in that resolution, the conditions of subscription, the possible categories of shares to be issued, among the existing ones, as well as the remaining terms and conditions applicable to the increase."

7. To authorise the Board of Directors, over the next 18 months, to purchase and sale of

Company's own shares up to the legal limit of 10%, by the Company or by its subsidiaries, as per the terms of the proposal presented by that body and previously disclosed.

8. To authorise the Board of Directors, over the next 18 months, to purchase and sale bonds issued by the Company up to the legal limit of 10%, as per the terms of the proposal presented by that body and previously disclosed.

9. To approve the remuneration policy of the statutory governing bodies, as per the terms of the proposal presented by the Shareholders' Remuneration Committee and previously disclosed.

Porto, April 29, 2022

The Securities Markets Liaison Representative