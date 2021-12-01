Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. announces appointment of Company Secretary

GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

Public Company

Registered office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo 818, 4100-320 Oporto, Portugal

Fully subscribed and paid-up share capital: € 267,099,997.50

Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon

under the sole registration and taxpayer number 506 042 715

APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY

Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. ("Greenvolt"), under the terms and for the purposes of Article 3, paragraph b), of CMVM Regulation no. 7/2018, hereby informs that the Board of Directors, in the meeting held on October 6, 2021 decided, with effects on the present date, December 1, 2021, the appointment of Raquel de Sousa Rocha as Company Secretary.

The decision follows the resignation of Teresa Raquel Pereira Fernandes da Rocha Carvalho to her position as Company Secretary.

The company also informs that Sérgio Filipe Moreira da Silva is still being the company secretary substitute.

Oporto, December 1, 2021

The Board of Directors