Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVOLT   PTGNV0AM0001

GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(GVOLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. announces appointment of Company Secretary

12/01/2021 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

Public Company

Registered office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo 818, 4100-320 Oporto, Portugal

Fully subscribed and paid-up share capital: € 267,099,997.50

Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon

under the sole registration and taxpayer number 506 042 715

APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY

Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. ("Greenvolt"), under the terms and for the purposes of Article 3, paragraph b), of CMVM Regulation no. 7/2018, hereby informs that the Board of Directors, in the meeting held on October 6, 2021 decided, with effects on the present date, December 1, 2021, the appointment of Raquel de Sousa Rocha as Company Secretary.

The decision follows the resignation of Teresa Raquel Pereira Fernandes da Rocha Carvalho to her position as Company Secretary.

The company also informs that Sérgio Filipe Moreira da Silva is still being the company secretary substitute.

Oporto, December 1, 2021

The Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis SA published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 21:30:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
04:31pGREENVOLT ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. announces appointment of C..
PU
11/30GREENVOLT ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. announces Financial Statem..
PU
11/16GREENVOLT ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. announces 3Q2021 results
PU
11/08Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. informa sobre participação qualificada de Bestinv..
PU
11/08Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. announces qualifying holdings of Bestinver Gestió..
PU
11/04Portugal's Greenvolt Issues $116 Million Bond
MT
11/03Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. announces bond issuance
PU
10/25GREENVOLT ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. releases presentation
PU
10/19GREENVOLT ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. announces potential privat..
PU
10/11GREENVOLT ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. announces qualifying holdi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 129 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2021 19,0 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net Debt 2021 161 M 182 M 182 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 749 M 848 M 848 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,08x
EV / Sales 2022 5,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,17 €
Average target price 6,78 €
Spread / Average Target 9,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
João Manuel Manso Neto Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clara Raposo Chairman
Paulo Jorge dos Santos Fernandes Non-Executive Director
José Armindo Farinha Soares de Pina Non-Executive Director
João Manuel Matos Borges de Oliveira Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.0.00%839
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.1.93%69 785
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-0.79%24 490
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.35.65%16 969
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.77.18%7 089
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-16.27%6 765