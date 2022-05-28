Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. announces appointment of Company Substitute Secretary

GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Sede: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo 818, 4100-320 Porto, Portugal Capital social totalmente subscrito e realizado: € 267,099,997.50 Matriculada na Conservatória do Registo Comercial de Lisboa sob o número único de matrícula e identificação fiscal 506 042 715
APPOINTMENT OF SUBSTITUTE SECRETARY
Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. informs, pursuant to the set forth in paragraph b) of article 3 of CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, that, by resolution taken by the Board of Directors on May 24, 2022, João Paulo Marques Cortez Vaz was appointed as Substitute Secretary of the Company.
Oporto, May 27, 2022
Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A
