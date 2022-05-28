Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    GVOLT   PTGNV0AM0001

GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(GVOLT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  05/27 11:35:08 am EDT
7.260 EUR   -1.63%
05/25GREENVOLT ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. releases 1st quarter 2022 results presentation
PU
05/25GREENVOLT ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. divulga apresentação de resultados do 1.º trimestre 2022
PU
05/25GREENVOLT ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. releases 1st quarter 2022 results presentation
PU
Summary 
Summary

Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. announces appointment of Company Substitute Secretary

05/28/2022
GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

Sede: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo 818, 4100-320 Porto, Portugal Capital social totalmente subscrito e realizado: € 267,099,997.50 Matriculada na Conservatória do Registo Comercial de Lisboa sob o número único de matrícula e identificação fiscal 506 042 715

APPOINTMENT OF SUBSTITUTE SECRETARY

Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. informs, pursuant to the set forth in paragraph b) of article 3 of CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, that, by resolution taken by the Board of Directors on May 24, 2022, João Paulo Marques Cortez Vaz was appointed as Substitute Secretary of the Company.

Oporto, May 27, 2022

Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A

Disclaimer

Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis SA published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2022 10:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
