Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. announces rectification on information regarding remuneration contained in the Corporate Governance Report for the year 2022

GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

Registered office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo 818, 4100-320 Porto, Portugal Fully subscribed and paid-up share capital: €367,094,274.62

Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon

under the sole registration and taxpayer number 506 042 715

RECTIFICATION ON INFORMATION REGARDING REMUNERATION

Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. hereby rectifies the information disclosed in section 77 of the 2022 Corporate Governance Report and in point 5.2 of the Remuneration Report, which is annexed to the Corporate Governance Report, since the "Fixed Remuneration Gross Value" of its CEO, Mr. João Manso Neto, attributed in the 2022 financial year, included, by lapse, the Short Term Variable Component, being the figures amended as follows:

Fixed Remuneration (Gross Value): €499,992 (four hundred ninety-nine thousand, nine hundred and ninety-two euros);

ninety-nine thousand, nine hundred and ninety-two euros); Short Term Variable Remuneration (Gross Value): €350,000 (three hundred and fifty thousand euros);

Aggregate Net Value of the Fixed and Short Term Variable Remuneration: €452,450 (four hundred and fifty-two thousand, four hundred and fifty euros).

Greenvolt further rectifies the remuneration indicated for the Director Prof. Joana Pais as it does not include any variable component.

The remaining information disclosed yesterday in the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts remains unchanged.

Lisbon 7 April 2023

The Securities Markets Liaison Representative,