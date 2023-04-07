Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. announces rectification on information regarding remuneration contained in the Corporate Governance Report for the year 2022

Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A.
  News
  Summary
GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

Registered office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo 818, 4100-320 Porto, Portugal Fully subscribed and paid-up share capital: €367,094,274.62

Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon

under the sole registration and taxpayer number 506 042 715

RECTIFICATION ON INFORMATION REGARDING REMUNERATION

Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. hereby rectifies the information disclosed in section 77 of the 2022 Corporate Governance Report and in point 5.2 of the Remuneration Report, which is annexed to the Corporate Governance Report, since the "Fixed Remuneration Gross Value" of its CEO, Mr. João Manso Neto, attributed in the 2022 financial year, included, by lapse, the Short Term Variable Component, being the figures amended as follows:

  • Fixed Remuneration (Gross Value): €499,992 (four hundred ninety-nine thousand, nine hundred and ninety-two euros);
  • Short Term Variable Remuneration (Gross Value): €350,000 (three hundred and fifty thousand euros);
  • Aggregate Net Value of the Fixed and Short Term Variable Remuneration: €452,450 (four hundred and fifty-two thousand, four hundred and fifty euros).
    Greenvolt further rectifies the remuneration indicated for the Director Prof. Joana Pais as it does not include any variable component.
    The remaining information disclosed yesterday in the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts remains unchanged.

Lisbon 7 April 2023

The Securities Markets Liaison Representative,

Disclaimer

Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis SA published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 18:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 265 M 290 M 290 M
Net income 2022 26,2 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net Debt 2022 296 M 323 M 323 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 916 M 999 M 1 000 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,57x
EV / Sales 2023 3,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,58 €
Average target price 9,76 €
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
João Manuel Manso Neto Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Clementina Maria Dâmaso de Jesus Silva Barroso Chairman
Céline Dore Judith Abecassis-Moedas Independent Non-Executive Director
António Jorge Viegas de Vasconcelos Independent Non-Executive Director
Paulo Jorge dos Santos Fernandes Founder
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-15.64%1 000
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.1.60%23 098
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.3.94%18 090
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-7.86%6 361
CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.1.77%3 656
NEOEN-17.34%3 589
