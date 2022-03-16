Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. announces results for the 2021 financial year

Announcement - 2021 Financial information and 4Q21 Results

active intervention in management, and GreenVolt also has the right to, in the future, increase its stake in MaxSolar;

Also in the first quarter of 2022, GreenVolt formalized a strategic partnership for the co-development of photovoltaic solar projects in Portugal with Infraventus a reference promotor in the Portuguese market, with a pipeline of 243 MW.

The results of the fourth quarter of 2021 were characterised by:

Reinforcement of the operational efficiency of the Tilbury Green Power ("TGP") residual biomass plant in the UK and restart of operation of Ródão plant, in Portugal, after the conclusion of the scheduled maintenance of this plant in September;

Outstanding financial performance of the renewable energy production operations through residual biomass;

Deepening of the business plan established for the development of renewable energy projects (wind and solar), through the establishment of co-development agreements in Italy and Greece, which led to the increase in the pipeline of projects to 5.7 GW;

Strong growth of the distributed energy generation segment, with c. 18.5 MW of industrial self- consumption installed in Portugal (vs 9 MW installed in 2020) by Profit Energy ("Profit") and c.

4.5 MW of residential self-consumption installed in Spain (vs 1 MW installed in 2020) by Perfecta Energia;

Reinforcement of GreenVolt's organizational structure, with hiring in several geographies.

Overall, the market in the fourth quarter continued to be impacted by the sharp increase in the prices of electricity, a trend already verified in the previous quarter, which motivated an upsurge of the Power Purchase Agreements market ("PPAs"). On the other hand, as reflected in the significant growth of the self-consumption installations through photovoltaic solar energy, the distributed energy generation business has been recording an exponential growth.

According to João Manso Neto, CEO of GreenVolt:

"The fourth quarter of 2021 completed an historical year for GreenVolt. Firstly, because GreenVolt was created in 2021 and concluded successfully admission to trading on Euronext Lisbon , on July 15, 2021. Secondly, because we designed and implemented a distinctive strategy, which relies on the production of energy that comes 100% from renewable sources. This strategy is focused on niche segments, such as the residual biomass, where GreenVolt is increasingly recognised in the European market as a major player; as well as in segments of the renewables' value chain that typically have higher growth rates, such as the development of projects; and in areas such as the self-consumption which are a trend for the future in this sector.