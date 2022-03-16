Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. announces results for the 2021 financial year
03/16/2022 | 03:48am EDT
Announcement
2021 Financial information and 4Q21 Results
Announcement - 2021 Financial information and 4Q21 Results
ANNOUNCEMENT - 2021 FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND 4Q21 RESULTS
(unaudited information)
This document is a translation of a document originally issued in Portuguese. In the event of discrepancies, the Portuguese
language version prevails.
HIGHLIGHTS
Key figures for the 4th quarter of 2021 (4Q21) are as follows:
Total revenues of €58.1M (+177%, when comparing to the 4Q20);
EBITDA excluding transaction costs amounting to c. €27.7M (+257%, when comparing to the 4Q20);
Adjusted Net Profit attributable to GreenVolt of €3.6M (+172%, when comparing to the adjusted Net Profit attributable to GreenVolt of the 4Q20);
Key figures for the 2021 period:
Total revenues of €141.5M (+57%, when comparing to 2020);
EBITDA excluding transaction costs amounting to c. €61.6M (+87%, when comparing to 2020);
Adjusted Net Profit attributable to GreenVolt of €11.9M (+3%, when comparing to 2020);
Net financial debt of €146.2M.
Completion of the acquisition of a 42.19% stake in Tresa Energía S.L. ("Perfecta Energia"), a Spanish company that operates in the distributed electricity generation in Spain, focused on the B2C segment. This acquisition was completed on October 25, 2021;
During the fourth quarter of 2021, GreenVolt has issued a 7-year Green Bond in the global amount of €100M, with a fixed coupon rate of 2.625% per annum;
During the first quarter of 2022, the main events can be detailed as follows:
GreenVolt, through its subsidiary V-Ridium("V-R"), has completed the acquisition of Oak Creek Energy Systems ("Oak Creek"), a company that promotes and develops renewable energy projects in the United States;
Moreover, GreenVolt has concluded its entry in the German market through the acquisition of a 35% stake in MaxSolar GmbH ("MaxSolar"), a leading company in the development, implementation and management of solar photovoltaic and battery storage projects (the acquisition is subject to certain customary third- party conditions as well as the approval of the German Federal Cartel Office (FCO)). This company has a pipeline of projects of 3.2 GW, of which 800 MW are in an advanced stage of development. This shareholding is reinforced by rights of
2
Announcement - 2021 Financial information and 4Q21 Results
active intervention in management, and GreenVolt also has the right to, in the future, increase its stake in MaxSolar;
Also in the first quarter of 2022, GreenVolt formalized a strategic partnership for the co-development of photovoltaic solar projects in Portugal with Infraventus a reference promotor in the Portuguese market, with a pipeline of 243 MW.
The results of the fourth quarter of 2021 were characterised by:
Reinforcement of the operational efficiency of the Tilbury Green Power ("TGP") residual biomass plant in the UK and restart of operation of Ródão plant, in Portugal, after the conclusion of the scheduled maintenance of this plant in September;
Outstanding financial performance of the renewable energy production operations through residual biomass;
Deepening of the business plan established for the development of renewable energy projects (wind and solar), through the establishment of co-development agreements in Italy and Greece, which led to the increase in the pipeline of projects to 5.7 GW;
Strong growth of the distributed energy generation segment, with c. 18.5 MW of industrial self- consumption installed in Portugal (vs 9 MW installed in 2020) by Profit Energy ("Profit") and c.
4.5 MW of residential self-consumption installed in Spain (vs 1 MW installed in 2020) by Perfecta Energia;
Reinforcement of GreenVolt's organizational structure, with hiring in several geographies.
Overall, the market in the fourth quarter continued to be impacted by the sharp increase in the prices of electricity, a trend already verified in the previous quarter, which motivated an upsurge of the Power Purchase Agreements market ("PPAs"). On the other hand, as reflected in the significant growth of the self-consumption installations through photovoltaic solar energy, the distributed energy generation business has been recording an exponential growth.
According to João Manso Neto, CEO of GreenVolt:
"The fourth quarter of 2021 completed an historical year for GreenVolt. Firstly, because GreenVolt was created in 2021 and concluded successfully admission to trading on Euronext Lisbon , on July 15, 2021. Secondly, because we designed and implemented a distinctive strategy, which relies on the production of energy that comes 100% from renewable sources. This strategy is focused on niche segments, such as the residual biomass, where GreenVolt is increasingly recognised in the European market as a major player; as well as in segments of the renewables' value chain that typically have higher growth rates, such as the development of projects; and in areas such as the self-consumption which are a trend for the future in this sector.
3
Announcement - 2021 Financial information and 4Q21 Results
This strategy has been implemented throughout the fourth quarter of the year, which has materialised in a strong economic and financial performance. This performance is mainly due to GreenVolt's capacity to add value to the operations, namely in what concerns the residual biomass plants, notwithstanding the exogenous variables of the market.
I can safely say that GreenVolt is now a leading company at an international level in the sector we operate, as our singular capacity to attract talent shows. We have nowadays a team of collaborators of excellence in every geographies where we are present."
2) ANALYSIS OF BUSINESS AREAS
2.1) Residual biomass and GreenVolt structure: EBITDA of 4Q21 increases 278%
GreenVolt operates in the energy production segment using residual biomass, with presence in two countries: Portugal and United Kingdom. In Portugal, GreenVolt has 5 power plants of residual forest biomass, with an installed capacity of 100 MW. In the UK, GreenVolt has a majority stake (51%) in TGP, that owns a plant using biomass from urban waste, with an installed capacity of 42 MW.
Main financial and operating indicators - 4Q 2021
4Q 2021
4Q 2020
4Q21/4Q20
Var%
GWh injected
266.3
176.3
51.0%
Total revenues
49,150
20,987
134.2%
EBITDA excluding transaction costs
29,355
7,777
277.5%
Regarding the domestic operation, the fourth quarter of 2021 was characterised by the start of operation of Ródão plant, following the conclusion of the scheduled maintenance shutdown of this plant, which implied a major repair of the turbine. In terms of production, the energy generation of the 5 Portuguese plants during the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to c. 186 GWh, which corresponds to an increase of 5.6% when compared to the same period of 2020.
With respect to TGP, in the fourth quarter of 2021 c. 80 GWh of electricity were injected, which corresponds to a growth of 5% when compared to the same period of 2020. This plant was acquired by the consortium led by GreenVolt on June 30, 2021, so the operations of the period under analysis reflect, although in an incipient way, the management of GreenVolt.
In terms of production, total energy generation during the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to c. 266 GWh, which corresponds to an increase of 51% when compared to the same period of 2020.
4
Announcement - 2021 Financial information and 4Q21 Results
In terms of financial performance, in the fourth quarter of 2021, the total revenues of this segment amounted to c. €49.2M, which corresponds to an increase of 134% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020; on the other hand, the recurrent EBITDA (excluding transaction costs) amounted to c. €29.4M, which reflects a 278% increase.
These results reflect the efficiency of the operational management, the conclusion of the scheduled maintenance of Ródão plant, the inclusion of TGP within the consolidation perimeter and the UK high electricity prices observed during the period. In this context, it should be noted that TGP's revenues have a fixed component - covered by the Renewables Obligation Certificates (ROCs) system, whose annual evolution grows according to the Retail Price Index (RPI) - plus a variable component, which depends on the evolution of the market electricity price.
Main financial and operating indicators - 2021
2021
2020
2021/2020
Var%
GWh injected
873.3
732.6
19.2%
Total revenues
131,336
90,100
45.8%
EBITDA excluding transaction costs
64,504
33,021
95.3%
In 2021, the total revenues of the residual biomass and structure segment amounted to €131.3M, reflecting an increase of 46%, whereas EBITDA excluding transaction costs amounted to c. €64.5M, which reflects an increase of 95% when compared to 2020.
If TGP operation had been consolidated since the beginning of 2021, EBITDA excluding transaction
costs would have amounted to c. €74.5M.
2.2) Development of solar photovoltaic and wind energy projects: pipeline of projects in
advanced stage amounts to 2.0 GW up to the end of 2023 (+100%)
In the solar photovoltaic and wind renewable energy segment, GreenVolt is essentially present in the most upstream segment of the value chain - the stage of development and promotion of projects - through the acquisition of V-R, a company with registered office in Poland, but with Pan-European coverage.
With V-R, GreenVolt positions itself in the market as one of the largest promoters of projects on an European scale, positioning itself in the most profitable and least capital-intensive segment of the utility-scale renewable energy segment.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis SA published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 07:47:07 UTC.