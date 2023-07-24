GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

Registered office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo 818, 4100-320 Porto, Portugal

Fully subscribed and paid-up share capital: € 367,094,274.62

Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon

under the sole registration and taxpayer number 506 042 715

Greenvolt announces sale of 58,6 MW of assets in Poland

Pursuant to the set forth in article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April, Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. (hereinafter "Greenvolt") hereby informs that, through its subsidiary Greenvolt Power, a Greenvolt Group company specialized in large- scale wind and solar photovoltaic projects, reached an agreement with ENERGA WYTWARZANIE, from ENERGA Group (part of ORLEN Group), for the sale of a portfolio comprising two renewable energy projects currently in the final stages of construction in Poland for a total sale price of 107 million euros.

The two projects have a wind and solar capacity of 58,6 MW and are expected to produce 111 GWh per annum.

The portfolio includes the Opalenica project, which consists of three solar parks with a total capacity of 22 MW, and the Sompolno project, the first licensed hybrid project in Poland, with an installed capacity of 26 MW of wind and 10 MW of solar that will complement each other to deliver even more energy with maximum efficiency.

The acquisition and sale transaction will be completed following the relevant commercial operation dates which are expected to be reached in December 2023, in the case of the Opalenica project, and in June 2024, in the case of the Sompolno project.

This project consolidates Greenvolt position as a reference market player in the development and management of renewable energy projects in Europe, proving the superior capacity to develop and construct projects while implementing a value-added asset rotation strategy.

Porto, July 24, 2023.

Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A.