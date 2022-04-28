Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. announces signing of PPA in Poland

GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

Public Company

Registered office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo 818, 4100-320 Porto, Portugal

Fully subscribed and paid-up share capital: € 267,099,997.50

Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon under the sole registration and taxpayer number 506 042 715

GREENVOLT SIGNS PPA IN POLAND FOR GREEN ENERGY SUPPLY

Pursuant to the set forth in article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April, Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. (hereinafter "GreenVolt") hereby informs that its Polish wholly-owned subsidiary, Ridium Power Group, has, through its joint venture with KGAL, a Germany based asset manager, executed an agreement for the supply of long-term renewable energy (PPA - Power Purchase Agreement) with T-Mobile Polska, one of the biggest telecommunications operators in Poland.

The agreement has the duration of 15 years and which provides for the allocation of installed production capacity of 98 MW.

The production of energy will be generated from solar and wind farms and will start in the first quarter of 2023.

This project consolidates GreenVolt position as a reference market player in the development and management of renewable energy projects in Europe.

Porto, April 28, 2022

Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A.