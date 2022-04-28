Log in
    GVOLT   PTGNV0AM0001

GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(GVOLT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  04/28 11:38:40 am EDT
6.880 EUR   +0.73%
Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. announces signing of PPA in Poland

04/28/2022 | 01:34pm EDT
GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

Public Company

Registered office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo 818, 4100-320 Porto, Portugal

Fully subscribed and paid-up share capital: € 267,099,997.50

Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon under the sole registration and taxpayer number 506 042 715

GREENVOLT SIGNS PPA IN POLAND FOR GREEN ENERGY SUPPLY

Pursuant to the set forth in article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April, Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. (hereinafter "GreenVolt") hereby informs that its Polish wholly-owned subsidiary, Ridium Power Group, has, through its joint venture with KGAL, a Germany based asset manager, executed an agreement for the supply of long-term renewable energy (PPA - Power Purchase Agreement) with T-Mobile Polska, one of the biggest telecommunications operators in Poland.

The agreement has the duration of 15 years and which provides for the allocation of installed production capacity of 98 MW.

The production of energy will be generated from solar and wind farms and will start in the first quarter of 2023.

This project consolidates GreenVolt position as a reference market player in the development and management of renewable energy projects in Europe.

Porto, April 28, 2022

Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A.

Disclaimer

Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis SA published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 17:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 202 M 213 M 213 M
Net income 2022 33,0 M 34,8 M 34,8 M
Net Debt 2022 299 M 315 M 315 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 829 M 872 M 874 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,58x
EV / Sales 2023 4,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,3%
