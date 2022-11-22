Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. announces the co-option of director, appointment of the Chairwoman of the Board and reorganisation of the Board committees
11/22/2022 | 02:22pm EST
GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Head Office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo 818, 4100-320 Porto, Portugal
Shared capital fully subscribed and paid up: € 367,094,274.62
Registered at the Commercial Registrar of Lisbon under the sole registry and tax number 506 042 715 Shares admitted to trading at Euronext Lisbon
EXERCISE OF THE CO-OPTION RIGHT,
APPOINTMENT OF THE CHAIRWOMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND
REORGANISATION OF THE WORKING COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. hereby informs, pursuant to the set forth in subparagraph a) of paragraph 3 of CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, that, pursuant to the resignation presented by Professor Clara Patrícia Costa Raposo, the Board of Directors took today the following resolutions:
to approve, subject to ratification at the next Shareholders' General Meeting as per the applicable legal terms, to fulfil the vacancy pertaining to the mandate 2021-2023 by co-opting Professor Maria Joana Dantas Vaz Pais, as member of the Board of Directors, and the appointment of Professor Clementina Maria Dâmaso de Jesus Silva Barroso as the new Chairwoman of the Board of Directors. Since Professor Clementina Maria Dâmaso de Jesus Silva Barroso currently holds a position as a non- executive director of a banking institution, she is subject to compliance with Instruction of the Bank of Portugal no. 23/2008, of 5 November;
to approve the reorganisation of the working committees of the Board of Directors, as follows:
Audit, Risk and Related Parties Board Committee
Clementina Maria Dâmaso de Jesus Silva Barroso - Chairwoman
António Jorge Viegas de Vasconcelos - Member
Maria Joana Dantas Vaz Pais - Member
Strategic and Operational Monitoring Committee
Paulo Jorge dos Santos Fernandes - Chairman
Ana Rebelo de Carvalho Menéres de Mendonça - Member
Domingos José Vieira de Matos - Member
João Manuel Matos Borges de Oliveira - Member
Pedro Miguel Matos Borges de Oliveira- Member
José Armindo Farinha Soares de Pina - Member
João Manuel Manso Neto - Member
Ethics and Sustainability Board Committee
Céline Dora Judith Abecassis-Moedas - Chairwoman
Clementina Maria Dâmaso de Jesus Silva Barroso - Member
Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis SA published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 19:21:03 UTC.