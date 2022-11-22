Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. announces the resignation of the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors

GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

Head Office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo 818, 4100-320 Porto, Portugal

Shared capital fully subscribed and paid up: € 367,094,274.62

Registered at the Commercial Registrar of Lisbon under the sole registry and tax number 506 042 715 Shares admitted to trading at Euronext Lisbon

NOTICE OF RESIGNATION

Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. hereby informs, pursuant to the set forth in subparagraph a) of paragraph 3 of CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, that Professor Clara Patrícia Costa Raposo has resigned today as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and as Chairwoman of the Audit, Risk and Related Parties Board Committee, due to conflict of interest with an upcoming holding of a public office.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,