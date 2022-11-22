Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    GVOLT   PTGNV0AM0001

GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(GVOLT)
  Report
2022-11-22
8.230 EUR   +0.73%
Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : - Energias Renováveis, S.A. announces the resignation of the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors

11/22/2022

11/22/2022 | 02:22pm EST
GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

Head Office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo 818, 4100-320 Porto, Portugal

Shared capital fully subscribed and paid up: € 367,094,274.62

Registered at the Commercial Registrar of Lisbon under the sole registry and tax number 506 042 715 Shares admitted to trading at Euronext Lisbon

NOTICE OF RESIGNATION

Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. hereby informs, pursuant to the set forth in subparagraph a) of paragraph 3 of CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, that Professor Clara Patrícia Costa Raposo has resigned today as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and as Chairwoman of the Audit, Risk and Related Parties Board Committee, due to conflict of interest with an upcoming holding of a public office.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Disclaimer

Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis SA published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 19:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 249 M 256 M 256 M
Net income 2022 32,3 M 33,1 M 33,1 M
Net Debt 2022 280 M 288 M 288 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 992 M 1 019 M 1 019 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,10x
EV / Sales 2023 4,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,17 €
Average target price 9,94 €
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
João Manuel Manso Neto Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Clara Patricia Costa Raposo Chairman
Clementina Maria Dâmaso de Jesus Silva Barroso Independent Non-Executive Director
Céline Dore Judith Abecassis-Moedas Independent Non-Executive Director
António Jorge Viegas de Vasconcelos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.31.56%1 016
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.2.01%21 987
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.0.00%16 356
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-2.35%6 741
NEOEN-0.81%4 154
ENCAVIS AG22.01%3 132