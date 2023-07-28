Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. informa que a venda de activos na Polónia à Iberdrola chegou à fase final
28 Jul 2023 18:11 CEST
Subscribe
Issuer
GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVAVEI
greenvolt20230728iberdrolapt0.pdf
Source
GREENVOLT
Provider
Euronext
Company Name
GREENVOLT ENERGIAS RENOVAVEIS S.A.
ISIN
PTGNV0AM0001
Symbol
GVOLT
Market
Euronext
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis SA published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 16:19:48 UTC.