Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. informa sobre transacções de dirigentes
03 Jul 2023 22:46 CEST
Subscribe
Issuer
GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVAVEI
greenvolt20230703actium.pdf
Source
GREENVOLT
Provider
Euronext
Company Name
GREENVOLT ENERGIAS RENOVAVEIS S.A.
ISIN
PTGNV0AM0001
Symbol
GVOLT
Market
Euronext
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis SA published this content on 03 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2023 20:51:07 UTC.