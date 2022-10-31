Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : Oferta pública de subscrição e admissão à negociação em mercado regulamentado de até 200.000 de obrigações a emitir pela Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A., com valor nominal de 500 e valor global inicial de até 100.000.000, o qual poderá ser aumentado mediante adenda, representativas do empréstimo obrigacionista "Obrigações verdes Greenvolt 2027"

This document has not been approved by the CMVM and has been prepared for informative purposes only and corresponds to the non-binding English translation of the prospectus approved by the Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários (Portuguese Securities Market Commission - "CMVM") on 25 October 2022, and disclosed on the information disclosure system managed by the CMVM on the same date, in respect of the bond public offering ("offer") launched by Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. ("Greenvolt") in Portugal, as described herein. If there is any inconsistency between this version and the Portuguese version contained in the aforementioned prospectus, the latter will prevail. This document does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell, issue, advertise or market, an invitation to subscribe, purchase or exchange, a submission to investment gathering procedures, the solicitation of an offer (public or private) to subscribe, purchase or exchange securities issued by Greenvolt, or any of its affiliates in any jurisdiction, or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction, notably in circumstances which could qualify as a public offer (oferta pública) of securities other than in Portugal. Any decision to subscribe, purchase, exchange or otherwise trade any securities in the offering launched by Greenvolt should be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the aforementioned prospectus and/or other relevant offering documents and in accordance with all the applicable rules and regulations. This document is not for release, publication or distribution, either directly or indirectly, in or into any jurisdiction where such release, publication or distribution may be restricted or unlawful. GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. Share capital: €367,094,274.62 Registered office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo, no. 818, 4100-320 Porto Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon under the sole registration and taxpayer number: 506 042 715 PROSPECTUS FOR PUBLIC SUBSCRIPTION OFFER AND ADMISSION TO TRADING ON EURONEXT LISBON, MANAGED BY EURONEXT LISBON - SOCIEDADE GESTORA DE MERCADOS REGULAMENTADOS, S.A., OF UP TO 200,000 BONDS TO BE ISSUED BY GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A., WITH A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF €500 AND AN INITIAL AGGREGATE NOMINAL AMOUNT OF UP TO €100,000,000, WHICH CAN BE INCREASED BY MEANS OF THE PUBLICATION OF A SUPPLEMENT TO THE PROSPECTUS, REPRESENTING THE BOND ISSUE DENOMINATED "GREEN BONDS GREENVOLT 2022-2027" ("GREEN BONDS GREENVOLT 2027") GLOBAL COORDINATORS 25 October 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS CHAPTER 0 WARNINGS.................................................................................................................................................. 3 CHAPTER 1 GENERAL DEFINITIONS ................................................................................................................................ 8 CHAPTER 2 SUMMARY................................................................................................................................................. 19 CHAPTER 3 RISK FACTORS............................................................................................................................................ 27 CHAPTER 4 RESPONSABILITY FOR THE INFORMATION................................................................................................. 50 CHAPTER 5 INFORMATION ABOUT THE ISSUER ........................................................................................................... 52 CHAPTER 6 OVERVIEW OF THE ISSUER'S ACTIVITIES .................................................................................................... 65 CHAPTER 7 ISSUER'S GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK AND ESG STRATEGY...................................................................... 103 CHAPTER 8 INFORMATION ON TRENDS ..................................................................................................................... 108 CHAPTER 9 MANAGEMENT AND SUPERVISORY BODIES OF THE ISSUER .................................................................... 109 CHAPTER 10 MAIN SHAREHOLDERS........................................................................................................................... 117 CHAPTER 11 ISSUER'S MATERIAL CONTRACTS ........................................................................................................... 119 CHAPTER 12 FINANCIAL INFORMATION ON THE ISSUER'S ASSETS AND LIABILITIES AND FINANCIAL CONDITION...... 120 CHAPTER 13 OFFER'S DESCRIPTION ........................................................................................................................... 127 CHAPTER 14 TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE GREEN BONDS GREENVOLT 2027 ..................................................... 133 CHAPTER 15 TAXATION ............................................................................................................................................. 143 CHAPTER 16 ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES (APMs) ................................................................................ 151 CHAPTER 17 INFORMATION INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE..................................................................................... 157 2

CHAPTER 0 WARNINGS In this document ("Prospectus"), save where the context clearly indicates otherwise, capitalized terms and expressions shall have the meaning ascribed to them in Chapter 1 (General Definitions), subject to certain terms being defined in the Prospectus to make it easy to read and understand. Any reference in the Prospectus to to laws and regulations refer to such laws and regulations as amended from time to time, and any reference to a Directive shall include the corresponding act transposing it in the relevant European Union Member State. If the Prospectus is supplemented by means of the publication of a supplement, it shall be read together with the relevant supplement, which shall prevail over the version of the Prospectus then in force as regards the supplemented section, save where otherwise specified. Offer and admission to trading The Prospectus relates to the public subscription offer and admission to trading on Euronext Lisbon, managed by Euronext Lisbon - Sociedade Gestora de Mercados Regulamentados, S.A. ("Euronext"), of up to 200,000 bonds of Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. ("Greenvolt" and/or the "Issuer"), with a nominal amount of €500 and an initial aggregate nominal amount of up to €100,000,000. The number of Green Bonds Greenvolt 2027 (and, consequently, their aggregate nominal amount) might be increased at the Issuer's option by means of the publication of a supplement to the Prospectus approved by the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários) ("CMVM") and disclosed on or prior to 9 November 2022, to be issued by Greenvolt on 18 November 2022 (i.e., on the "Issue Date"), the maturity date falling on 18 November 2027 ("Maturity Date"), with a gross fixed interest rate of 5.20 % per annum and ISIN PTGNVGOM0004, representing the bond issue called "Green Bonds Greenvolt 2022-2027" (Obrigações Verdes Greenvolt 2022-2027) ("Green Bonds Greenvolt 2027") (the "Offer"). The Offer shall take place between 2 November 2022 and 15 November 2022 (inclusive). Subscription orders submitted in acceptance of the Offer and duly validated by Euronext will be subject to the applicable order allocation and allotment criteria and will be satisfied accordingly if the demand in the context of the Offer exceeds the maximum amount of available Green Bonds Greenvolt 2027. Prospectus The Prospectus was approved as a prospectus to offer securities to the public and their admission to trading on the regulated market Euronext Lisbon, pursuant to Articles 114(1) and 238 of the Portuguese Securities Code (Código dos Valores Mobiliários) ("Portuguese Securities Code") and Article 3(1) and (3) of Regulation 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 ("Prospectus Regulation"), by CMVM, as the relevant authority, on 25 October 2022. A hard copy of the Prospectus is available for consultation at the Issuer's registered office. Should a prospective investor specifically request a hard copy of the Prospectus, the Issuer shall deliver a printed version. The Prospectus is also available in electronic format and may be consulted free of charge on CMVM's website (www.cmvm.pt), on the Issuer's website (www.greenvolt.pt), and on the websites of the financial intermediaries engaged by the Issuer to endeavour, pursuant to applicable law, to distribute the Green Bonds Greenvolt 2027. 3

The Prospectus shall be valid for 12 months from the date it was approved by the CMVM, i.e., until 25 October 2023. The approval of the Prospectus shall not release Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. from its obligation to apply for the approval of any supplement to the Prospectus, as set out on page 5. The obligation to include in the Prospectus a supplement regarding new significant new factor, material mistakes, or material inaccuracies shall cease to apply upon the expiry of the Prospectus. The Prospectus was prepared in accordance with Article 13 of the Prospectus Regulation. The form and content of the Prospectus comply with the Portuguese Securities Code, the Prospectus Regulation, as well as Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2019/980 of 14 March 2019 supplementing the Prospectus Regulation with regard to the format, content, scrutiny and approval of the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market and repealing Commission Regulation (EC) No. 809/2004, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2019/979 of 14 March 2019 supplementing the Prospectus Regulation and repealing Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 382/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/301 (together, these Delegated Regulations shall hereinafter be referred to as the "Delegated Regulations"), regarding the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and other applicable laws and regulations, and the entities described in Chapter 4 (Entities Responsible for the Information) - within the scope of their responsibility pursuant to Articles 149, 150, and 238 of the Portuguese Securities Code - shall be liable for any damages caused if the information contained in the Prospectus is not complete, true, up to date, clear, objective and lawful. Pursuant to Article 149 of the Portuguese Securities Code, unless they can prove that they acted without fault, Greenvolt, as the Issuer, the Issuer's directors and the members of its audit board, in both cases in office as at the date of approval of the Prospectus, the statutory audit firm and the Issuer's independent external auditor in office as at the date of approval of the Prospectus, and other entities that agree to be appointed as responsible parties, shall be liable for the content of the information contained in the Prospectus. Pursuant to Articles 149(3) and (4) of the Portuguese Securities Code and Article 11 of the Prospectus Regulation, the liability of the above mentioned entities and persons shall be excluded if: (i) it is proven that the addressee was or should have been aware of the deficiency in the content of the Prospectus at the time of issuing its declaration of intent or at a time when its withdrawal was still possible; or (ii) the damages to be compensated arise solely from the summary of the Prospectus, including any translation thereof, unless, when read together with the other parts of the Prospectus, the summary contains misleading, inaccurate, or inconsistent statements or fails to provide key information to assist investors in deciding whether or not to invest in the Green Bonds Greenvolt 2027. Pursuant to the law, no other entity shall be liable for the information contained in the Prospectus, including the Global Coordinators and the Placement Agents. The rules set forth in the Prospectus Regulation apply to the Offer. The Green Bonds Greenvolt 2027 shall be integrated in the Central Securities Depositary ("CVM") operated by Interbolsa - Sociedade Gestora de Sistemas de Liquidação e de Sistemas Centralizados de Valores Mobiliários, S.A. ("Interbolsa"). The Green Bonds Greenvolt 2027 have been requested to be admitted to trading on Euronext Lisbon, and this is expected to take place on the Issue Date. Pursuant to Article 234(2) of the Portuguese Securities Code, the decision to admit the Green Bonds Greenvolt 2027 to trading by Euronext does not involve any guarantee as to the information content, the Issuer's economic or financial situation, the viability or the quality of the Green Bonds Greenvolt 2027. 4