Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : reinforces its leadership in Energy Communities with a Super Bock Group project of 11 MWp

The Greenvolt Group reinforces its leadership in distributed energy generation solutions for collective self-consumption through the creation of six new Energy Communities with the Super Bock Group in the North and Center of Portugal.

Through Greenvolt Comunidades, it agreed to install around 20,000 solar panels in six units of the largest Portuguese company of refreshing drinks. These panels will have a global installed capacity of around 11 MWp, bringing to more than 40 MWp the total number of projects completed and awarded within the scope of the energy communities.

With this solution, the Super Bock Group will be able to produce more than 16,000 MWh of clean energy annually, reducing its own energy needs and, at the same time, sharing the surplus with up to 5,900 companies and individuals in the surrounding communities, within a radius of 4 km, which could benefit from a reduction of up to 33% in the cost of energy.

"We are creating our first Energy Community in a sector with a great history in our country, with the leader: Super Bock Group. It is, for us, recognition of the quality work we do in the renewable energy sector, but also of the potential that Energy Communities hold", says João Manso Neto, CEO of the Greenvolt Group.

José Queirós de Almeida, CEO of Greenvolt Comunidades, adds that "the Super Bock Group immediately understood the contribution of the Energy Communities to its commitment to Sustainability, and above all the great triple impact that projects like these bring: economic, environmental and social".

The CEO of the Super Bock Group, Rui Lopes Ferreira, states that "this is an unparalleled project in our sector, revealing the commitment that the Super Bock Group has assumed with Sustainability and, consequently, with the decarbonisation of its activity. This is a significant investment in the sustainable development of our business, without forgetting one of our most important focuses: People and the positive contribution to local communities".