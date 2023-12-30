Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. is a 100% renewable energy Group operating in 3 business areas: - Biomass: producing energy from forest residues and urban waste wood in Portugal and UK, through 6 biomass power plants; - Utility-Scale: developing large scale wind and solar PV projects in several European markets and in the US; - Distributed Generation: focusing on B2B solutions for the installation, maintenance and financing of solar PV for individual and collective self-consumption in several geographies across Europe.

Sector Independent Power Producers