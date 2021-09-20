Log in
    GWAY   CA39679F1045

GREENWAY GREENHOUSE CANNABIS CORPORATION

(GWAY)
CSE Bulletin: Update - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (GWAY)

09/20/2021 | 12:30pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 20 septembre/September 2021) - Further to bulletin 2021-0921, the CUSIP number for for Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is 39679F 20 3. The CUSIP for Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation restricted shares was inadvertently published in the original bulletin.

_________________________________

Suite au bulletin 2021-0921, le numéro CUSIP pour Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation est 39679F 20 3. Le CUSIP pour les actions restreintes de Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation a été publié par inadvertance dans le bulletin original.

CUSIP : 39679F 20 3
ISIN : CA 39679F 20 3 5

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2021
