CSE Bulletin: Update - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (GWAY) 09/20/2021 | 12:30pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 20 septembre/September 2021) - Further to bulletin 2021-0921, the CUSIP number for for Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is 39679F 20 3. The CUSIP for Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation restricted shares was inadvertently published in the original bulletin. _________________________________ Suite au bulletin 2021-0921, le numéro CUSIP pour Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation est 39679F 20 3. Le CUSIP pour les actions restreintes de Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation a été publié par inadvertance dans le bulletin original. CUSIP : 39679F 20 3 ISIN : CA 39679F 20 3 5 If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com

