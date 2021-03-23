Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.    GLSI

GREENWICH LIFESCIENCES, INC.

(GLSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greenwich LifeSciences : CEO to Participate on Cancer Panel and to Present at Benzinga Biotech Conference

03/23/2021 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today announced that CEO Snehal Patel will participate in multiple events at the Benzinga Biotech Small-Cap Conference.

Mr. Patel’s interview that was previously recorded on March 11, 2021 on Benzinga’s Power Hour is now available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P--GSgcTWoQ&t=12s

Benzinga has also published an article on the Company which can be viewed here:
https://www.benzinga.com/general/biotech/21/03/20282424/greenwich-lifesciences-could-see-another-spike-in-stock-in-early-april

On March 24, 2021, Mr. Patel will participate in the Benzinga Biotech Small-Cap Conference in a 30 minute immunotherapy oncology panel at 10:25 am EST. Mr. Patel will also participate in a live 15 minute virtual presentation at 12:35 pm EST to Benzinga’s small-cap investors followed by Q&A. For more information, please visit the conference website at:
https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/biotech/#agenda

About Breast Cancer and HER2/neu Positivity

One in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over her lifetime, with approximately 266,000 new breast cancer patients and 3.1 million breast cancer survivors in 2018. HER2/neu (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) protein is a cell surface receptor protein that is expressed in a variety of common cancers, including in 75% of breast cancers at low (1+), intermediate (2+), and high (3+ or over-expressor) levels.

About Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.

Greenwich LifeSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. GP2 is a 9 amino acid transmembrane peptide of the HER2/neu protein. In a randomized, single-blinded, placebo-controlled, multi-center (16 sites led by MD Anderson Cancer Center) Phase IIb clinical trial, no recurrences were observed in the HER2/neu 3+ adjuvant setting after median 5 years of follow-up, if the patient received the 6 primary intradermal injections over the first 6 months (p = 0.0338). Of the 138 patients that have been treated with GP2 to date over 4 clinical trials, GP2 treatment was well tolerated and no serious adverse events were observed related to GP2 immunotherapy. Greenwich LifeSciences is planning to commence a Phase III clinical trial using a similar treatment regime as the Phase IIb clinical trial.

For more information on Greenwich LifeSciences, please visit the Company’s website at www.greenwichlifesciences.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/GreenwichLS.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including statements regarding the intended use of net proceeds from the public offering; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GREENWICH LIFESCIENCES, INC.
06:02aGREENWICH LIFESCIENCES  : CEO to Participate on Cancer Panel and to Present at B..
BU
03/11GREENWICH LIFESCIENCES  : Updates 2021 Timeline & Announces Two Upcoming Present..
BU
03/10GREENWICH LIFESCIENCES  : CEO to be Interviewed Live on Benzinga's Power Hour
BU
03/08GREENWICH LIFESCIENCES  : Hires Expert to Run Late-Stage Trial of Breast Cancer ..
MT
03/08GREENWICH LIFESCIENCES  : Hires Industry Expert, Dr. Jaye Thompson, to Manage Ph..
BU
03/02GREENWICH LIFESCIENCES  : to Present at Multiple Investor Conferences, Including..
BU
02/25GREENWICH LIFESCIENCES  : Announces Acceptance of Two Abstracts at Upcoming Majo..
BU
01/29GREENWICH LIFESCIENCES  : Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriter's Over-A..
BU
01/29GREENWICH LIFESCIENCES  : CEO Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the..
BU
01/26GREENWICH LIFESCIENCES  : Aegis Capital Initiates Coverage on Greenwich LifeScie..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -13,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -30,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 391 M 391 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart GREENWICH LIFESCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENWICH LIFESCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 75,00 $
Last Close Price 30,74 $
Spread / Highest target 144%
Spread / Average Target 144%
Spread / Lowest Target 144%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Snehal Patel Chief Executive & Financial Officer, Director
David B. McWilliams Chairman
F. Joseph Daugherty Director & Chief Medical Officer
Jaye L. Thompson Vice President-Clinical & Regulatory Affairs
Eric Rothe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENWICH LIFESCIENCES, INC.-15.71%363
CSL LIMITED-8.13%90 168
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-12.11%46 894
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-13.44%42 890
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.19.33%39 788
BIOGEN INC.11.22%39 627
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ