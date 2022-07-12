Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLSI   US3968791083

GREENWICH LIFESCIENCES, INC.

(GLSI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:27 2022-07-12 am EDT
10.65 USD   +23.55%
10:13aGreenwich Lifesciences Shares Jump 40% After FDA Lifts Clinical Hold
DJ
09:18aGREENWICH LIFESCIENCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:55aGreenwich LifeSciences to Offer Up to $100 Million in Common Shares Through Deal With Jefferies
MT
Summary 
Summary

Greenwich Lifesciences Shares Jump 40% After FDA Lifts Clinical Hold

07/12/2022 | 10:13am EDT
By Will Feuer


Shares of Greenwich Lifesciences Inc. jumped more than 40% after the biopharmaceutical company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration removed the clinical hold on the Phase III clinical trial of its immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

The clinical hold placed by the FDA on the company's trial of its GP2 breast cancer immunotherapy related to manufacturing and the pharmacy process. The company has now committed to additional testing of GP2 in the pharmacy process, Greenwich said.

On Monday, the FDA formally removed the clinical hold on the trial and the company has begun site initiation visits, the company said.

Shares of Greenwich jumped 42% to $12.28 a share in morning trading. The stock is still down almost 50% so far this year and over 73% over the past 12 months.

Each year in the U.S., about 264,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and about 2,400 in men, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-22 1012ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -9,32 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 112 M 112 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 18,2%
Managers and Directors
Snehal S. Patel Chief Financial Officer & Director
David B. McWilliams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
F. Joseph Daugherty Director & Chief Medical Officer
Jaye L. Thompson Vice President-Clinical & Regulatory Affairs
Eric Rothe Director
