Greenwich Lifesciences Shares Jump 40% After FDA Lifts Clinical Hold

Shares of Greenwich Lifesciences Inc. jumped more than 40% after the biopharmaceutical company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration removed the clinical hold on the Phase III clinical trial of its immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

The clinical hold placed by the FDA on the company's trial of its GP2 breast cancer immunotherapy related to manufacturing and the pharmacy process. The company has now committed to additional testing of GP2 in the pharmacy process, Greenwich said.

On Monday, the FDA formally removed the clinical hold on the trial and the company has begun site initiation visits, the company said.

Shares of Greenwich jumped 42% to $12.28 a share in morning trading. The stock is still down almost 50% so far this year and over 73% over the past 12 months.

Each year in the U.S., about 264,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and about 2,400 in men, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

