Greenwing Resources : Graphmada Graphite Mining Complex - Exploration Update

Greenwing Resources Ltd (Greenwing or the Company) (ASX:GW1) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its wholly owned Graphmada Graphite Mining Complex, located in Madagascar.
HIGHLIGHTS
43 diamond drill holes for a total of 1,715 metres completed to date, representing a significant portion of the current diamond drilling program.
Drilling has recorded significant intercepts of graphite mineralisation, up to37.9m @ 6.6% Fixed Carbon (FC) including 4.9m @ 19.4% FC.
The Company continues to drill and in particular expand the footprint of Ambatofafana.
Current diamond drilling program designed to provide aMineral Resource upgrade for Graphmada, supporting studies to undertake large scale mining and processing operations.
Graphmada has previously produced concentrates to specifications and sold into all major global markets without penalty.
NEXT STEPS
Continue to drill and expand the footprint and depth of Ambatofafana.
Continue analysis of drill samples to update the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Graphmada Mining Complex.
Advance feasibility studies on large scale mining and processing.
CRAIG LENNON (CEO)
"These results are the best we've seen to date, and continue to confirm the significant graphite mineralisation present at Graphmada and validate the Company's strategy to develop large scale mining and processing.
Drilling will continue with a view to releasing a material update of Mineral Resources in the next quarter. The feasibility study work will also continue, and we plan to release updates on this as we progress.
The Ambatofafana results are extremely encouraging, and we look to advance this prospect further to understand the size potential."
KEY INTERCEPTS
• 5.2m @ 5.2% FC
• 5.0m
@ 5.6% FC
• 32m @ 5.5% FC
• 8.6m @ 4.9% FC
• 29.2m @ 4.9% FC
(incl. 8.7m @ 6.5% FC)
• 10.5m @ 4.9% FC
• 24.4m @ 5.1% FC
• 40.9m @ 5.3% FC
• 7.3m @ 5.5% FC
• 23.3m @ 4.7% FC
• 9.6m @ 5.9% FC
• 8.9m @ 5.1% FC
• 33.6m @ 4.3% FC
• 6.0m @ 5.9% FC
• 32.2m @ 4.6% FC
(incl. 8.2m @ 6.3% FC)
• 23.7m @ 5.4% FC
(incl. 18.9m @ 5.5% FC)
• 40.0m @ 4.2% FC
• 13.2m @ 4.8% FC
• 8.5m @ 5.3% FC
(incl. 17.4m @ 5.9% FC)
• 5.5m @ 4.9% FC
• 34.3m @ 4.5% FC
• 37.9m @ 6.6% FC
• 47.9m @ 5.9% FC
(incl. 14m @ 5.8% FC)
(incl. 4.9m @ 19.4% FC)
(incl. 6.8m @ 7.2% FC)
• 17.2m @ 4.8% FC
• 4.2m
@ 7.0% FC
• 5.0m @ 6.6% FC
• 6.4m @ 5.0% FC
• 4.5m
@ 10.5% FC
CURRENT MINERAL RESOURCES & EXPLORATION TARGET
Greenwing sees the expansion of the Mineral Resource at Graphmada, a project which has already produced concentrates to specification and has sold into all major global markets, as key to its plans for large-scale production at the Graphmada Mining Complex (Figure 1).
Graphmada's current large flake graphite Mineral Resource of 22.0 Mt @ at 4.0% Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC) was estimated in accordance with the JORC Code (2012).
Based on an extensive set of exploration data, Graphmada has a brownfields Exploration Target estimate1 of 86-146Million tonnes between4-6%TGC, in accordance with the JORC Code (2012).
TABLE 1: MINERAL RESOURCES FOR THE GRAPHMADA MINING COMPLEX
Total
Tonnes
TGC
Contained Graphite
Measured
2.9 Mt
4.2%
121 Kt
Indicated
3.3 Mt
4.3%
143 Kt
Inferred
15.8 Mt
4.0%
625 Kt
Total
22.0 Mt
4.0%
890 Kt
Important Notes:
An Exploration Target is a statement or estimate of the exploration potential of a mineral deposit in a defined geological setting where the statement or estimate, quoted as a range of tonnes and a range of grade, relates to mineralization for which there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource. The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to estimate
an additional Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of an additional Mineral Resource.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in the relevant ASX releases, and the form and context of the announcement has not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.
Figure 1: Graphmada Mining Complex
EXPLORATION RESULTS
The Company has drilled 43 diamond drill holes for a total of 1,715 metres across the Mahela
Ambatofafana Zones. The key intercepts in Table 2 demonstrate the mineralization footprint at Graphmada is extensive, both laterally and in width, and now in depth, with several holes ending in mineralisation.
TABLE 2: KEY INTERCEPTS FROM RECENT DRILLING
Collar ID
X
Y
Azimuth
Incl.
Total Depth
Weighted Average % FC
Mahela Zone
GW1D0004
287,696
7,902,656
108
-60
63.3
5.0m @ 6.6% FC
GW1D0012
287,956
7,902,730
108
-60
24.3
5.0m @ 5.6% FC
GW1D0016
287,910
7,902,801
108
-60
25.4
5.2m @ 5.2% FC
GW1D0022
287,864
7,902,919
108
-60
30.4
8.6m @ 4.9% FC
GW1D0023
287,902
7,902,907
108
-60
21.4
10.5m @ 4.9% FC
GW1D0024
287,942
7,902,893
108
-60
24.4
7.3m @ 5.5% FC
GW1D0025
287,955
7,902,942
108
-60
26.4
8.9m @ 5.1% FC
GW1D0027
287,888
7,903,011
108
-60
35.4
32.2m @ 4.6% FC (incl. 18.9m @ 5.5% FC)
GW1D0028
287,855
7,903,027
108
-60
41.4
8.5m @ 5.3% FC
GW1D0029
287,705
7,903,073
108
-60
61.4
34.3m @ 4.5% FC (incl. 14.0m @ 5.8% FC)
GW1D0030
287,665
7,903,086
108
-60
61.4
17.2m @ 4.8% FC
GW1D0031
287,671
7,903,032
108
-60
43.4
6.4m @ 5.0% FC
GW1D0032
287,706
7,903,017
108
-60
47.4
29.2m @ 4.9% FC
GW1D0033
287,677
7,902,975
108
-60
62.3
24.4m @ 5.1% FC
GW1D0034
287,639
7,902,938
108
-60
66.4
23.3m @ 4.7% FC
GW1D0035
287,678
7,902,924
108
-60
60.3
33.6m @ 4.3% FC (incl. 8.2m @ 6.3% FC)
GW1D0037
287,688
7,902,814
108
-60
64.4
40.0m @ 4.2% FC (incl. 17.4m @ 5.9% FC)
Ambatofafana Zone
GW1D0038
288,062
7,900,879
90
-60
60.4
37.9m @ 6.6%FC (incl. 4.9m @ 19.4%FC)
GW1D0038
288,062
7,900,879
90
-60
60.4
4.2m @ 7.0%FC
GW1D0039
288,105
7,900,881
90
-60
60.4
4.5m @ 10.5%FC
GW1D0039
288,105
7,900,881
90
-60
60.4
32.0m @ 5.5%FC (incl. 8.7m @ 6.5%FC)
GW1D0040
288,144
7,900,881
90
-60
51.3
40.9m @ 5.3%FC
GW1D0041
288,225
7,900,880
90
-60
60.4
9.6m @ 5.9%FC
GW1D0041
288,225
7,900,880
90
-60
60.4
23.7m @ 5.4%FC
GW1D0042
288,177
7,900,880
90
-60
43.2
13.2m @ 4.8%FC
GW1D0043
288,264
7,900,881
90
-60
60.3
5.5m @ 4.9%FC
GW1D0043
288,264
7,900,881
90
-60
60.3
47.9m @ 5.9%FC (incl. 6.8m @ 7.2%FC)
Please refer to tables provided as appendices for further information.
At the Mahela Zone, the primary aim is to provide an upgrade of Inferred Mineral Resources, to Indicated and Measured Minerals Resources. Consequently, 37 diamond drill holes were completed for 1,379 metres. The recently completed drill holes provide additional information to previous exploration, as shown in Figure 2 and cross section in Figure 3.
Figure 2: Drillhole locations (Mahela)
Each of these thick intersections of graphite mineralisation have extended the width of the Mahela deposit, which will assist with upgrading Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated and Measured Mineral Resources.
