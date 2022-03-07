Greenwing Resources : Graphmada Graphite Mining Complex - Exploration Update

For personal use only

ASX Announcement

Graphmada Graphite Mining Complex Exploration Update

8 March 2022

Greenwing Resources Ltd (Greenwing or the Company) (ASX:GW1) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its wholly owned Graphmada Graphite Mining Complex, located in Madagascar.

HIGHLIGHTS

43 diamond drill holes for a total of 1,715 metres completed to date, representing a significant portion of the current diamond drilling program.

Drilling has recorded significant intercepts of graphite mineralisation, up to 37.9m @ 6.6% Fixed Carbon (FC) including 4.9m @ 19.4% FC .

The Company continues to drill and in particular expand the footprint of Ambatofafana.

Current diamond drilling program designed to provide a Mineral Resource upgrade for Graphmada, supporting studies to undertake large scale mining and processing operations.

for Graphmada, supporting studies to undertake large scale mining and processing operations. Graphmada has previously produced concentrates to specifications and sold into all major global markets without penalty.

NEXT STEPS

Continue to drill and expand the footprint and depth of Ambatofafana.

Continue analysis of drill samples to update the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Graphmada Mining Complex.

Advance feasibility studies on large scale mining and processing.

CRAIG LENNON (CEO)

"These results are the best we've seen to date, and continue to confirm the significant graphite mineralisation present at Graphmada and validate the Company's strategy to develop large scale mining and processing.

Drilling will continue with a view to releasing a material update of Mineral Resources in the next quarter. The feasibility study work will also continue, and we plan to release updates on this as we progress.

The Ambatofafana results are extremely encouraging, and we look to advance this prospect further to understand the size potential."