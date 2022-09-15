Greenyard : Improving life. Greenyard issues its 2022 Sustainability Report
09/15/2022 | 02:00am EDT
Improving life. Greenyard issues its 2022 Sustainability Report
Sint-Katelijne-Waver, Belgium, 15 September 2022
Today, Greenyard released its fifth Sustainability Reportlooking back on the past year. A year that was marked by important progress on the company's Sustainability Roadmap 2025, and the roll-out of an extended sustainability database to measure sustainability efforts across the group and even further accelerate on this important topic.
Fact-baseddecision-making to further drive sustainability
Sustainability is deeply embedded in Greenyard's day-to-day operations and its unique fork-to-field approach. Building on this strong and natural basis, important steps were taken to create a fact-based fundament for its range of sustainability efforts. These include, amongst others:
The recent launch of anew KPI management system to monitor its key sustainability indicators and follow up on its progress. This system enables Greenyard to capture key sustainability data for each of its sites, on a monthly basis. It is an important next step to support the business in analysing, adjusting and steering operations in an ever more sustainable course.
The realisation of adouble materiality assessment earlier this year, an important milestone in the roll-out of Greenyard's sustainability roadmap. Together with different stakeholder groups, the company analysed and assessed the material sustainability topics from an economic, a societal and an environmental point of view. This exercise confirmed the priorities identified in Greenyard's sustainability roadmap.
These steps are necessary, as they direct the company to further progress on the right path of sustainable food value chains, and they provide tangible insights during that progress.
Progressing towards Greenyard's 2025 sustainability targets
"Even though fruit and vegetables have a relatively small footprint, we also embrace our own responsibility as a leading, global player. This year was also marked by several initiatives directly contributing to the targets set in our sustainability roadmap, which we launched last year. Our Scope 1 and 2 emissions for instance, which decreased by 4,5% on a like-for-like basis this year," says Florens Slob, Group Sustainability & Innovation Director.
Other sustainability highlights of last year:
Greenyard decided to move change towardsa full electric car policy in its core markets where electric loading facilities are available (Netherlands, Belgium, UK, France, Austria and Germany). Every new lease car will be full-electric and charging facilities are being installed at all core locations for employees and visitors.
REGULATED INFORMATION - 15 September 2022 - 7.45am
The company introduced aninternal carbon price of € 100 per tonne CO2 which its entities can include in their business cases to promote their sustainable choices. Additionally, every CAPEX request, also includes an indication of its sustainability impact. These elements help to promote more sustainable alternatives.
With regards to climate change, Greenyard conducteda quantitativescenario-analysistrial on one of its supply chains. The grape supply chain was identified as a case study given the worldwide sourcing footprint and production regions typically situated in dry areas with good water availability. Twenty production locations were analysed in two different climate scenarios for both 2030 and 2050.
Sustainability lies at the heart of Greenyard's business
Hein Deprez,co-CEOGreenyard: "Nature is the starting point of the entire food value chain. We cannot do without it and, we need to nourish it. It is deeply embedded in our company's strategy. Therefore, even in the highly complex context of the past year, Greenyard further accelerated on its Sustainability Roadmap 2025. We are convinced that our sustainability initiatives go hand in hand with economic benefits. This is logical, as we reduce waste, and save costs through for instance the optimisation of transport, reduction of water usage and so on. Sustainability brings both ecological and economical value, for Greenyard and for our customers."
Marc Zwaaneveld,co-CEOGreenyard: "Sustainability is fundamental to the future growth of our company. It creates value throughout the entire food value chain. Obviously, this is a shared responsibility. An effort all stakeholders must tackle together, from growers and suppliers to customers and to consumers. With Greenyard, we are uniquely positioned to be the connecting partner in this journey. Our close and integrated collaborations with retailers and growers enable us to match demand and supply in an unparalleled and extremely advanced way, while ensuring fair value for all."
Greenyard Contact
Cedric Pauwels, Group Communications Director T + 32 15 32 42 00 cedric.pauwels@greenyard.group
Florens Slob, Group Sustainability & Innovation Director T +32 15 32 42 00 florens.slob@greenyard.group
About Greenyard
Greenyard (Euronext Brussels: GREEN) is a global market leader in fresh, frozen, and prepared fruit and vegetables, flowers and plants. Counting Europe's leading retailers amongst its customer base, Greenyard offers efficient and sustainable solutions to customers and suppliers through best-in-class products, market leading innovation, operational excellence and outstanding service.
Its vision is to make lives healthier by helping people enjoy fruit and vegetables at any moment, easy, fast and pleasurable, while fostering nature. With approx. 9.000 employees operating in 19 countries worldwide, Greenyard identifies its people, and customer and supplier relationships, as the key assets which enable it to deliver goods and services worth approx. € 4,4 billion per annum.
Greenyard NV published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 05:59:04 UTC.