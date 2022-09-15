Greenyard : Improving life. Greenyard issues its 2022 Sustainability Report

Improving life. Greenyard issues its 2022 Sustainability Report

Sint-Katelijne-Waver, Belgium, 15 September 2022

Today, Greenyard released its fifth Sustainability Reportlooking back on the past year. A year that was marked by important progress on the company's Sustainability Roadmap 2025, and the roll-out of an extended sustainability database to measure sustainability efforts across the group and even further accelerate on this important topic.

Fact-baseddecision-making to further drive sustainability

Sustainability is deeply embedded in Greenyard's day-to-day operations and its unique fork-to-field approach. Building on this strong and natural basis, important steps were taken to create a fact-based fundament for its range of sustainability efforts. These include, amongst others:

The recent launch of a new KPI management system to monitor its key sustainability indicators and follow up on its progress. This system enables Greenyard to capture key sustainability data for each of its sites, on a monthly basis. It is an important next step to support the business in analysing, adjusting and steering operations in an ever more sustainable course.

The realisation of a double materiality assessment earlier this year, an important milestone in the roll-out of Greenyard's sustainability roadmap. Together with different stakeholder groups, the company analysed and assessed the material sustainability topics from an economic, a societal and an environmental point of view. This exercise confirmed the priorities identified in Greenyard's sustainability roadmap.

These steps are necessary, as they direct the company to further progress on the right path of sustainable food value chains, and they provide tangible insights during that progress.

Progressing towards Greenyard's 2025 sustainability targets

"Even though fruit and vegetables have a relatively small footprint, we also embrace our own responsibility as a leading, global player. This year was also marked by several initiatives directly contributing to the targets set in our sustainability roadmap, which we launched last year. Our Scope 1 and 2 emissions for instance, which decreased by 4,5% on a like-for-like basis this year," says Florens Slob, Group Sustainability & Innovation Director.

Other sustainability highlights of last year:

Greenyard decided to move change towards a full electric car policy in its core markets where electric loading facilities are available (Netherlands, Belgium, UK, France, Austria and Germany). Every new lease car will be full-electric and charging facilities are being installed at all core locations for employees and visitors.

REGULATED INFORMATION - 15 September 2022 - 7.45am