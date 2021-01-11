Greenyard : Investor Presentation - dec 20

Log in
01/11/2021
Greenyard investor presentation

10 December 2020 - KBC Small and Mid Cap Conference

| PRELIMINARY NOTES

Safe harbor statement - This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Greenyard is providing the information in this document as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation in light of new information, future events or otherwise. Greenyard disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties and does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any other information issued by Greenyard.

Glossary - All definitions are available in the Glossary of the Half Year Report

Greenyard's transformation | Mission and ambition

"to make lives healthier by helping people enjoy fruit and vegetables, at any moment, easy, fast and pleasurable, whilst fostering nature"

  1. Deeper integration with customers and growers enabling more stable and resilient results
  1. Operational excellence and continuous improvement as new embedded way of working
  1. Best in class in corporate governance and risk management
  1. Being industry leader in sustainability leading to additional economic value

3

Overview and strategy

Disclaimer

Greenyard NV published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 16:10:59 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
