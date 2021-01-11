Greenyard : Investor Presentation - dec 20

| PRELIMINARY NOTES

Safe harbor statement - This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Greenyard is providing the information in this document as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation in light of new information, future events or otherwise. Greenyard disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties and does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any other information issued by Greenyard.

Glossary - All definitions are available in the Glossary of the Half Year Report