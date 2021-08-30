Greenyard : Q1 trading update_2021_EN

Solid start for Greenyard with continued high sales.

Sint-Katelijne-Waver, Belgium, 30 August 2021

Robust volumes in the integrated customer model in the Fresh Segment

Strong customer and product mix in the Long Fresh Segment

Share buyback program for incentive plans

Greenyard's first quarter sales have further increased to € 1 170,8m, implying an additional growth of 2,3% on a Like- for-Like basis*, and 1,9% on a reported basis, versus the same quarter last year. In Q1 last year, Greenyard already managed to realize an exceptional Like-for-Like* growth of 11,9% versus the year before. The further growth this year, which is in line with our expected growth rate, proves that Greenyard continues its growth path starting from last year's significant step-up.

The Fresh segment grew by 1,7% on a Like-for-Like basis*, or 1,2% on a reported basis, to € 970,2m this quarter, from

959,0m in the same quarter of last year. In Q1 of this financial year, 75% of sales resulted from the integrated customer models with its retail customers, generating a stable margin.

The Long Fresh segment again grew by 5,4% versus the same quarter last year, from € 190,3m to € 200,6m, whereby the Food Service and Food Industry customer segment are slowly picking up, since the release of the COVID-19 induced lock-down measures (back to 24% of the customer portfolio, versus 17% for the first three months of last year). At the same time, Greenyard improves the product mix by increasing convenience and (frozen) fruit to 31% of the turnover in the first three months of the year for the Long Fresh Segment, tapping directly into consumer demand.

Share buyback program for incentive plans

Greenyard announces today that its Board of Directors has decided to start a share buyback program for the repurchase of up to 600 000 shares, in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations, as of 31 August 2021 for a duration of 6 months. Combined with the currently held 1 363 854 treasury shares, the share buyback could potentially increase the treasury shares held to around 3,8% of the total outstanding shares.

The share buyback will be used for the sole purpose of meeting obligations arising from existing incentive plans.

The Board of Directors of Greenyard has granted a discretionary mandate to an intermediary who will execute this both on or outside the regulated market during open and closed periods. Block trades can be considered as well during open periods. As set out in Greenyard's articles of association, the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 15 September 2017 has granted a mandate to the Board of Directors to approve share buybacks. During the program, Greenyard will provide regular updates to the market about its share repurchases and in line with the applicable regulations via press releases. This share buyback programme can be ceased at any time.

Financial calendar AGM September 17, 2021, 2pm CET H1 results November 16, 2021 (before opening of exchange) Q3 trading update February 22, 2022 (before opening of exchange)

