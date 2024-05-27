Shelf (r)evolution: Greenyard and Tetra Pak partner for a more sustainable packaging for ambient foods

Greenyard today announces a new partnership with Tetra Pak for a new cardboard packaging line at Greenyard Prepared in Bree, Belgium. By embracing cardboard alongside its existing lineup of durable glass, pouches, and tins, the company adds a completely new packaging line to their ambient food packaging portfolio. This will make it even easier for consumers to enjoy fruit and vegetables that are both nutritious, affordable and convenient. Cardboard is a visually appealing type of a more sustainable packaging, reducing CO2 emissions just over 80% compared to traditional options1. With this innovative solution, Greenyard Prepared aims to help retailers attract extra customers for the ambient fruit and vegetable category.

Redefining ambient food packaging: a win-win for retailers and consumers

By adding a new cardboard packaging line, on top of glass, pouches and tins, Greenyard Prepared targets to fill double digit millions of units per year after the start-up, foreseen early 2025. The new line will boost production capacity, target new markets and enhance the category image as well as customer's brands.

The new line will cater to a diverse range of pure-plant products. Starting with pulses and vegetables, Greenyard Prepared is also looking into developing cardboard packaging for mixes, sauces and soups. This will enhance convenience for consumers, by making storing, opening, and recycling at home much easier. Additionally, it will also expand their options to enjoy a variety of tasty and nutritious foods, in line with their growing preference for environmentally responsible and user-friendly products.

"Greenyard Prepared helps retailers differentiate with private label products by focusing on taste, high quality standards and innovation. By answering to a growing consumer demand for convenient and eco-friendly packaging, we strengthen the competitive advantage for our retail customers. Cardboard has numerous branding options to attract specific customer demographics, which will bring additional value to the category," says Johnny Van Holzaet, Managing Director at Greenyard Prepared.

Carbon emissions reduction throughout the supply chain

Cardboard packaging is also more compact in size than traditional ambient packages, which helps save valuable space. Common shelves can hold up to 1 500 of the traditional packaging options, but with cardboard, that same space can now accommodate 2 000 packages2. Therefore, it is both efficient and more visually appealing for consumers.

Made with up to 71% FSC™-certified paperboard from renewable, responsibly sourced trees, the Tetra Recart® packaging format has a positive climate impact. Compared to traditional packaging options, it reduces CO2 emissions by over 80%3. Next to that, it is not only lighter, but also more compact and easier to transport.

"The Tetra Recart® solution aligns perfectly with the needs of the food industry. Not only does it offer significant logistical advantages, but it also reduces the carbon footprint associated with the products, while preserving their nutritional and sensory qualities. Tetra Pak takes pride in supporting and collaborating with Greenyard on this forward-looking initiative," stated Stefan Follet, Key Account Director at Tetra Pak.

Samples available at PLMA

Greenyard Prepared is showcasing its innovative new cardboard packaging at PLMA's annual private label trade show in Amsterdam, taking place from May 28th to 29th. Find us in Hall 1, at stand 1.G21, to have a look at these sustainable packaging solutions.

1,3 vs. 400gr cans and glass jars - LCA Europe Study (2020) - Tetra Recart® reports: Life Cycle Assessments of beverage cartons | Tetra Pak Global. Food section.

2 Internal Tetra Pak calculations

