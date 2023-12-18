Greenyard appoints Francis Kint as new Chief Executive Officer ensuring a seamless leadership succession

Sint-Katelijne-Waver, Belgium, 18 December 2023

Greenyard announces today that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Francis Kint as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Francis Kint is the current Managing Director of Greenyard's Frozen Division and will succeed co-CEOs Hein Deprez and Marc Zwaaneveld as from 1 January 2024, who will both step down from their current functions. Mr. Marc Zwaaneveld will remain available in an advisory role to facilitate a smooth transition and handover. Mr. Hein Deprez will focus on his role as Executive Director of the Board. In this role, and as Founder, he will continue to oversee, build and drive the vision and strategic direction of Greenyard. This will ensure that the company can foster its current and future position as a pure-plant powerhouse, together with all key stakeholders to the company, both internally and externally.

The daily management and operational leadership of the organisation will come under the responsibility and direction of the new CEO, starting 1 January 2024. At that time, Mr. Kint will join and lead the Group Executive Management alongside the current Chief Financial Officer Mr. Nicolas De Clercq.

Mr. Kint has an excellent track record as a senior leader combined with a rich history within Greenyard. At Univeg, which evolved into what is now known as Greenyard's Fresh segment, he held various senior positions before becoming the CEO from 2013 until 2015. In 2021, Mr. Kint rejoined Greenyard to take on the role of Managing Director of Greenyard's Frozen Division. He brings a unique industry expertise both in the pure-plant as well as in the branded Fast Moving Consumer Goods segment. He has over 25 years of international senior leadership experience, having held CEO positions at Univeg (now Greenyard's Fresh segment), Ter Beke (now What's Cooking?) and the Vion Food Group, as well as senior positions at Fiskars and Chiquita.

Mr. Koen Hoffman, Chairman of the Board of Directors, is very pleased: "Based on the recommendations of Greenyard's Nomination & Remuneration Committee, under the chair of Mr. Aalt Dijkhuizen, the Board of Directors decided that Mr. Francis Kint is the best candidate for the position of Group CEO. He held leadership positions in both the Fresh and Long Fresh segments, built expertise across the Group, holds deep understanding of the fruit and vegetable industry, and gained valuable knowledge in both the foodservice and retail channels during his career. Mr. Kint is the right man at the right place to accelerate the implementation of the strategic direction and to realise the full potential of Greenyard. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration."

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I also want to wholeheartedly thank our co-CEOs Mr. Hein Deprez and Mr. Marc Zwaaneveld for their leadership and guidance over the past years," Mr. Koen Hoffman continues. "This led to strong performances year on year. Driven by the vision and strategic outline that define Greenyard for 40 years, complimented with a solid structure and organisation, Greenyard is ideally positioned for further growth."

Mr. Francis Kint says: "I'm proud and excited to continue my journey in the Greenyard family. This is a fantastic moment to take on the role of CEO, based on a smooth transition and supported by our Board of Directors, our Founder Mr. Hein Deprez, and very strong teams across the world. The company has great ambitions for further growth and our pure-plant products respond to the needs of today's consumers. We are in an excellent position to be a leading global actor in the consumer trend towards a healthier lifestyle and

