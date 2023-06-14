Greenyard : confirms positive financial year - reinforcing its market position and looking ahead with confidence

2 / 13

2022/2023 results: a growing appetite for Greenyard's unique business model: outperforming the market

in tough economic times

The fiscal year 2022-2023 was marked once again by severe macro-economic circumstances: shortages, unseen inflation rates, and soaring energy prices dominated last year's global economy. Consumers' purchasing power was impacted, forcing them to make choices in their food expenditures. The average consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables per capita declined by 10% in the year 20221.

In these hard times, with volatile markets and product shortages, Greenyard continued to build its track record, for people seeking healthy food options, for customers and consumers in need of affordable high- quality products and added-value solutions all year round and for its stakeholders alike.

Positive results in tough times: Greenyard outperforms the market

Greenyard's volumes remain stable, with a slight decrease of -0,8%. A limited drop in volumes in the Fresh segment (-1,9%) shows that our Fresh division is performing significantly stronger than the total market projections in terms of per capita consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables. As a result, the company is gaining market share in this segment. And on top of that, we also see a clear increase in volumes in the Long Fresh segment (+4,5%). Greenyard was able to absorb the volumes of consumers that have traded down from certain fresh categories into frozen and ambient food categories, creating synergies at the consumer side. This unique combination of three divisions provides additional stability and creates a steppingstone for future growth.

Sales phased per Q Sales phased per Q Fresh Long Fresh 952 982 822 897 842 874 9261009 172 196 170 195 199 238 215 247 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 AY 21/22 AY 22/23 AY 21/22 AY 22/23

A growing appetite for Greenyard's unique business model

Integrated Customer Relationships (ICR) are one of the catalysts for Greenyard's performance. The company also sees a growing appetite from customers for this unique business model. This unique model allows to work more cost-efficiently in the supply chain, fully leverage the transparent and open dialogues to the benefit of all parties and ensure the full adoption of sustainability throughout the food value chain, while guaranteeing the availability of the best assortment for the consumer. Existing ICRs are highly successful, with satisfied customers, growing alongside Greenyard in the fruit and vegetable categories. Today, already 75% of the Fresh sales originate from Integrated Customer Relationships.

Looking forward with confidence

Following this performance, Greenyard decided to reinstate a dividend policy. The Board of Directors of Greenyard will therefore propose to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 15 September 2023 to approve a dividend of € 0,10 per share for the full financial year which ended in March 2023 as a first dividend since October 2018.

1Projections by Freshfel, the European fresh fruit and vegetable association.