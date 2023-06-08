Advanced search
    GREEN   BE0003765790

GREENYARD NV

(GREEN)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  03:43:35 2023-06-08 am EDT
6.900 EUR   +2.53%
Greenyard : hosts live Full Year Results 22-23 Webcast on 14 June 2023
PU
05/23Greenyard : boosts its pure-plant product range with the acquisition of Gigi Gelato. A deliciously guilt-free gelato - 100 percent powered by nature
PU
05/23Greenyard NV (ENXTBR : GREEN) acquired Gigi Gelato.
CI
Greenyard : hosts live Full Year Results 22-23 Webcast on 14 June 2023

06/08/2023 | 03:34am EDT
Greenyard hosts live 'Full Year Results 22/23 Webcast' on 14 June 2023

Sint-Katelijne-Waver, Belgium, 8 June 2023

Greenyard publishes its Full Year results for the financial year 2022-2023 on Wednesday 14 June 2023 at 7:45am (CET). The company's senior management will host a live webcast, where the Full Year results will be presented.

This live webcast, on Wednesday 14 June, starts at 2:00pm (CET) sharp. Those interested can access the live webcast via the following link:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1612510&tp_key=cd8dba96c0

Through this link, you can also already register for the webcast, and download the invitation directly into your calendar.

***

Greenyard Contact

Cedric Pauwels

Dennis Duinslaeger

Group Communications & Public Affairs Director

Strategy & Investor Relations Director

T + 32 15 32 42 00

T +32 15 32 42 49

cedric.pauwels@greenyard.group

dennis.duinslaeger@greenyard.group

About Greenyard

Greenyard (Euronext Brussels: GREEN) is a global market leader in fresh, frozen and prepared fruit and vegetables, flowers and plants. Counting Europe's leading retailers amongst its customer base, Greenyard offers efficient and sustainable solutions to customers and suppliers through best-in-class products, market leading innovation, operational excellence and outstanding service.

Its vision is to make lives healthier by helping people enjoy fruit and vegetables at any moment, easy, fast and pleasurable, while fostering nature. With around 8 500 employees operating in 19 countries worldwide, Greenyard identifies its people, and customer and supplier relationships, as the key assets which enable it to deliver goods and services worth around € 4,4 billion per annum.

www.greenyard.group

NON-REGULATED INFORMATION

Disclaimer

Greenyard NV published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 07:33:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 626 M 4 952 M 4 952 M
Net income 2023 18,7 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
Net Debt 2023 438 M 468 M 468 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,2x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 334 M 357 M 357 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
EV / Sales 2024 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 8 500
Free-Float 44,8%
