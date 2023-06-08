Greenyard hosts live 'Full Year Results 22/23 Webcast' on 14 June 2023

Sint-Katelijne-Waver, Belgium, 8 June 2023

Greenyard publishes its Full Year results for the financial year 2022-2023 on Wednesday 14 June 2023 at 7:45am (CET). The company's senior management will host a live webcast, where the Full Year results will be presented.

This live webcast, on Wednesday 14 June, starts at 2:00pm (CET) sharp. Those interested can access the live webcast via the following link:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1612510&tp_key=cd8dba96c0

Through this link, you can also already register for the webcast, and download the invitation directly into your calendar.

*** Greenyard Contact Cedric Pauwels Dennis Duinslaeger Group Communications & Public Affairs Director Strategy & Investor Relations Director T + 32 15 32 42 00 T +32 15 32 42 49 cedric.pauwels@greenyard.group dennis.duinslaeger@greenyard.group

About Greenyard

Greenyard (Euronext Brussels: GREEN) is a global market leader in fresh, frozen and prepared fruit and vegetables, flowers and plants. Counting Europe's leading retailers amongst its customer base, Greenyard offers efficient and sustainable solutions to customers and suppliers through best-in-class products, market leading innovation, operational excellence and outstanding service.

Its vision is to make lives healthier by helping people enjoy fruit and vegetables at any moment, easy, fast and pleasurable, while fostering nature. With around 8 500 employees operating in 19 countries worldwide, Greenyard identifies its people, and customer and supplier relationships, as the key assets which enable it to deliver goods and services worth around € 4,4 billion per annum.

www.greenyard.group

