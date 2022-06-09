Log in
    GREEN   BE0003765790

GREENYARD NV

(GREEN)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  10:46 2022-06-09 am EDT
8.050 EUR   +4.55%
03/23Flora Growth Partners With German Greenyard to Open Physical Stores, Distribute Cannabis Products in Europe
MT
02/22GREENYARD NV : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
02/02GREENYARD : refinances its Factoring Program
PU
Greenyard : hosts live Full Year results 21/22 Webcast in 15 June 2022

06/09/2022 | 10:52am EDT
Greenyard hosts live 'Full Year Results 21/22 Webcast' on 15 June 2022

Sint-Katelijne-Waver, Belgium, 09 June 2022

Greenyard publishes its Full Year results for the financial year 2021-2022 on Wednesday 15 June 2022 at 7:45am (CET). The company's senior management will host a live webcast, where the Full Year results will be presented.

This live webcast, on Wednesday 15 June, starts at 2:00pm (CET) sharp. Those interested can access the live webcast via the following link:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1554790&tp_key=28d984e2a3

Through this link, you can also already register for the webcast, and download the invitation directly into your calendar.

Greenyard Contact

Dennis Duinslaeger, Investor Relations T +32 15 32 42 49 dennis.duinslaeger@greenyard.group

About Greenyard

Greenyard (Euronext Brussels: GREEN) is a global market leader in fresh, frozen and prepared fruit and vegetables, flowers and plants. Counting Europe's leading retailers amongst its customer base, Greenyard offers efficient and sustainable solutions to customers and suppliers through best-in-class products, market leading innovation, operational excellence and outstanding service.

Its vision is to make lives healthier by helping people enjoy fruit and vegetables at any moment, easy, fast and pleasurable, while fostering nature. With around 9.000 employees operating in 19 countries worldwide, Greenyard identifies its people, and customer and supplier relationships, as the key assets which enable it to deliver goods and services worth around € 4,4 billion per annum.

NON-REGULATED INFORMATION

Greenyard NV published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 14:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 440 M 4 768 M 4 768 M
Net income 2022 22,5 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
Net Debt 2022 445 M 478 M 478 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 385 M 414 M 414 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 44,6%
Managers and Directors
Hein Valere Maria Deprez Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Marc Zwaaneveld Co-Chief Executive & Chief Transformation Officer
Geert Peeters Chief Financial Officer
Koen Hoffman Chairman
Hilde Laga Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREENYARD NV-23.00%414
NESTLÉ S.A.-11.82%318 150
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.56%86 661
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY32.45%49 862
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY4.18%45 779
THE HERSHEY COMPANY9.46%43 290