    GREEN   BE0003765790

GREENYARD NV

(GREEN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04:09 2022-10-03 am EDT
6.710 EUR   -0.59%
Greenyard : is ready for action at Fruit Attraction 2022 with a fresh stand design celebrating its Strategy 2030

10/03/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Greenyard is ready for action at Fruit Attraction 2022 with a fresh stand design celebrating its Strategy 2030.

Sint-Katelijne-Waver, Belgium, 3 October 2022

Greenyard will be present at Fruit Attraction, from 4 to 6 October 2022, with a stand design bringing its Strategy 2030 to life. The international trade show for the fruit and vegetable industry in Madrid has become a leading commercial tool of connection for food value chain experts from all corners of the world. As a global, connecting partner between growers, retailers, and logistical partners; Greenyard is ready for action at Fruit Attraction on stand 10D09 in Hall 10.

Stand design reflecting Greenyard's Strategy 2030

Greenyard designed its stand and the accompanying activation materials with attention for details. Various elements, big or small, refer to the company's Strategy 2030, and its ambition to unleash the pure power of plant-food. This ranges from close-to-crop juices to a greenhouse meeting room, and a selection of Greenyard Stories. These provide insights in the company's unique business model, and its journey to a more sustainable food value chain. The stand has two listening booths and several tablets, where visitors can listen to podcasts from senior managers and growers alike. A large LED-wall at the back of the stand also shows behind-the-scenes footage from the company's Fresh, Frozen and Prepared divisions.

A unique position in the chain as connecting partner

The power of Greenyard lies in its exceptional ability to act as a connector and closely collaborate with both ends of the food value chain. The company's global scale also ensures a comprehensive range of high-quality products, all year round. Starting from today's consumer demands, Greenyard aims to make fruit and vegetables more convenient, accessible, and affordable for more people. And the company is in an excellent position to directly contribute to this. Because fruit and vegetables - the plants themselves - are Greenyard's core products, in all their pure and natural power. That is the only way to look at plant-based.

If you want to find out more, come visit our stand in Hall 10 (stand 10D09).

***

2 / 2

Greenyard Contact

Cedric Pauwels, Group Communications Director T + 32 15 32 42 00 cedric.pauwels@greenyard.group

About Greenyard

Greenyard (Euronext Brussels: GREEN) is a global market leader in fresh, frozen and prepared fruit and vegetables, flowers and plants. Counting Europe's leading retailers amongst its customer base, Greenyard offers efficient and sustainable solutions to customers and suppliers through best-in-class products, market leading innovation, operational excellence and outstanding service.

Its vision is to make lives healthier by helping people enjoy fruit and vegetables at any moment, easy, fast and pleasurable, while fostering nature. With around 9.000 employees operating in 19 countries worldwide, Greenyard identifies its people, and customer and supplier relationships, as the key assets which enable it to deliver goods and services worth around € 4,4 billion per annum.

www.greenyard.group

Disclaimer

Greenyard NV published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 08:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
