Joint Press Release

Greenyard and Cornerstone Investment Management reach agreement for acquisition of Greenyard Prepared Netherlands

Sint-Katelijne-Waver, Belgium, 14 June 2021

Today, Greenyard and Cornerstone Investment Management announce that they have signed an agreement pursuant to which Cornerstone Investment Management, a Polish private equity investment firm, in cooperation with Kartesia, a European specialist financing provider, will acquire 100% of the shares of Greenyard Prepared Netherlands, operating from its facility in Velden in the Netherlands, and specialised in the processing and supply of high-quality, freshly harvested mushrooms in cans and jars to a worldwide customer base.

The closing of the transaction is expected to occur during the summer of 2021. The equity value of the shares has been determined at € 17m. The divestment is not expected to have a material effect on the Group's financial results and it further supports the reduction of the Group's leverage ratio position as previously announced.

"With the divestment of Greenyard Prepared Netherlands, we have fully completed our transformation and we are now able to further accelerate on core activities around the globe, while continuously deepening our strategic relationships. Cornerstone Investment Management has the clear intention to further develop the activities of Greenyard Prepared Netherlands and has ambitious growth plans, which will be instrumental for its success," says Hein Deprez, co-CEOof Greenyard.

Andrzej Klesyk, Managing Partner at Cornerstone Investment Management said, "Greenyard Prepared Netherlands is a well-knownplayer in the mushroom business and has state-of-the-artcapabilities. We are looking to further invest in the company and continue to make it stronger, in a highly demanding market. This acquisition is just the first step in our long-termstrategy."

*****

REGULATED INFORMATION - 14 June 2021 - 7.45am