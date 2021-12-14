Log in
    GREEN   BE0003765790

GREENYARD NV

(GREEN)
Greenyard : purchased 47 366 own shares between 6 and 10 December

12/14/2021 | 11:58am EST
Greenyard purchased 47 366 own shares between 6 and 10 December

Sint-Katelijne-Waver, Belgium, 14 December 2021

In reference to article 7:215 §1 of the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, and our earlier press release of 30 August 2021, Greenyard NV has purchased a total of 47 366 of its own shares in the period between 6 December 2021 and 10 December 2021 on the Regulated Market of Euronext Brussels, in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations, and the authorization granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of 15 September 2017. The share buyback will be used for the sole purpose of meeting obligations arising from existing incentive plans.

Resulting from the above transactions, on 10 December, the company holds 1 797 622 own shares in aggregate, representing 3,49% of the total number of shares (being 51 515 443 shares in total).

The overview of the purchases of own shares since 14 March 2017 is published on our website www.greenyard.groupunder the Investor Relations page.

Overview share purchases between 6 December 2021 and 10 December 2021:

Daily

Identification

Aggregated

weighted

Market

Day of

code of

daily volume

average price

Highest

Lowest

Name of issuer

(MIC

transaction

financial

(in number of

of the

price

price

Code)

instrument

shares)

purchased

shares *

GREENYARD NV

06/12/2021

BE0003765790

7 312

8,93

9,10

8,36

XBRU

GREENYARD NV

07/12/2021

BE0003765790

6 954

9,59

9,65

9,44

XBRU

GREENYARD NV

08/12/2021

BE0003765790

9 551

9,69

9,83

9,60

XBRU

GREENYARD NV

09/12/2021

BE0003765790

11 549

9,67

9,73

9,60

XBRU

GREENYARD NV

10/12/2021

BE0003765790

12 000

9,60

9,72

9,48

XBRU

TOTAL

47 366

9,50

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal

Financial calendar

Capital Markets Days

7-8-9 December 2021

Q3 trading update

22 February 2022 (before opening of exchange)

Greenyard Contact

Cedric Pauwels, Group Communications Director T + 32 15 32 42 00 cedric.pauwels@greenyard.group

Dennis Duinslaeger, Investor Relations Manager T +32 15 32 42 49 dennis.duinslaeger@greenyard.group

REGULATED INFORMATION - 14 December 2021, 5.45pm

2 / 2

About Greenyard

Greenyard (Euronext Brussels: GREEN) is a global market leader in fresh, frozen, and prepared fruit and vegetables, flowers and plants. Counting Europe's leading retailers amongst its customer base, Greenyard offers efficient and sustainable solutions to customers and suppliers through best-in-class products, market leading innovation, operational excellence and outstanding service.

Its vision is to make lives healthier by helping people enjoy fruit and vegetables at any moment, easy, fast and pleasurable, while fostering nature. With around 9.000 employees operating in 19 countries worldwide, Greenyard identifies its people, and customer and supplier relationships, as the key assets which enable it to deliver goods and services worth around € 4,4 billion per annum.

www.greenyard.group

REGULATED INFORMATION - 14 December 2021, 5.45pm

Disclaimer

Greenyard NV published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 16:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
