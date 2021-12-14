Greenyard : purchased 47 366 own shares between 6 and 10 December
12/14/2021 | 11:58am EST
Greenyard purchased 47 366 own shares between 6 and 10 December
Sint-Katelijne-Waver, Belgium, 14 December 2021
In reference to article 7:215 §1 of the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, and our earlier press release of 30 August 2021, Greenyard NV has purchased a total of 47 366 of its own shares in the period between 6 December 2021 and 10 December 2021 on the Regulated Market of Euronext Brussels, in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations, and the authorization granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of 15 September 2017. The share buyback will be used for the sole purpose of meeting obligations arising from existing incentive plans.
Resulting from the above transactions, on 10 December, the company holds 1 797 622 own shares in aggregate, representing 3,49% of the total number of shares (being 51 515 443 shares in total).
REGULATED INFORMATION - 14 December 2021, 5.45pm
