Greenyard purchased 47 366 own shares between 6 and 10 December

Sint-Katelijne-Waver, Belgium, 14 December 2021

In reference to article 7:215 §1 of the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, and our earlier press release of 30 August 2021, Greenyard NV has purchased a total of 47 366 of its own shares in the period between 6 December 2021 and 10 December 2021 on the Regulated Market of Euronext Brussels, in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations, and the authorization granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of 15 September 2017. The share buyback will be used for the sole purpose of meeting obligations arising from existing incentive plans.

Resulting from the above transactions, on 10 December, the company holds 1 797 622 own shares in aggregate, representing 3,49% of the total number of shares (being 51 515 443 shares in total).

The overview of the purchases of own shares since 14 March 2017 is published on our website www.greenyard.groupunder the Investor Relations page.

Overview share purchases between 6 December 2021 and 10 December 2021:

Daily Identification Aggregated weighted Market Day of code of daily volume average price Highest Lowest Name of issuer (MIC transaction financial (in number of of the price price Code) instrument shares) purchased shares * GREENYARD NV 06/12/2021 BE0003765790 7 312 8,93 9,10 8,36 XBRU GREENYARD NV 07/12/2021 BE0003765790 6 954 9,59 9,65 9,44 XBRU GREENYARD NV 08/12/2021 BE0003765790 9 551 9,69 9,83 9,60 XBRU GREENYARD NV 09/12/2021 BE0003765790 11 549 9,67 9,73 9,60 XBRU GREENYARD NV 10/12/2021 BE0003765790 12 000 9,60 9,72 9,48 XBRU TOTAL 47 366 9,50 * Two-digit rounding after the decimal Financial calendar Capital Markets Days 7-8-9 December 2021 Q3 trading update 22 February 2022 (before opening of exchange)

Greenyard Contact