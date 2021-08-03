Log in
Britain's Greggs back in profit after sales recovery

08/03/2021
FILE PHOTO: Signage and logo pictured outside a Greggs store in Liverpool

LONDON (Reuters) -British bakery and fast food chain Greggs returned to a first half profit after a strong recovery in sales in the wake of the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, and said it expected annual profit to be slightly ahead of its previous expectations.

Greggs, best known for its sausage rolls, steak bakes, vegan snacks and sweet treats, said on Tuesday it made an underlying pretax profit of 55.5 million pounds ($77.1 million) in the six months to July 3 versus a pretax loss of 64.5 million pounds in the same period last year.

Total sales were 546.2 million pounds, up from 300.6 million pounds.

While Greggs' shops were allowed to stay open during COVID-19 lockdowns, the crisis disrupted its business model, which relies on a high volume of customer visits.

Like-for-like sales compared to the same period in 2019, before the pandemic impacted trading, were down 9.2%.

However, they have been positive since non-essential retail stores re-opened, driving increased customer numbers.

"Whilst there continue to be general uncertainties in the market, given our recent performance we now expect full-year profit to be slightly ahead of our previous expectation," said Chief Executive Roger Whiteside.

In May, Greggs said annual profit could reach 2019's record level of 108 million pounds.

The group is also paying an interim dividend of 15 pence, its first payment since 2019.

($1 = 0.7196 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 164 M 1 618 M 1 618 M
Net income 2021 103 M 143 M 143 M
Net Debt 2021 161 M 224 M 224 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,0x
Yield 2021 1,59%
Capitalization 2 853 M 3 965 M 3 963 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,59x
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 21 538
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart GREGGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Greggs plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREGGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2 804,00 GBX
Average target price 3 026,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger Whiteside Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard John Hutton Finance Director & Executive Director
Ian Charles Durant Chairman
Helena L. Ganczakowski Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter McPhillips Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREGGS PLC56.65%3 965
STARBUCKS CORPORATION12.52%141 928
COMPASS GROUP PLC11.45%37 663
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.24.00%19 315
SODEXO3.90%12 474
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED33.78%6 615