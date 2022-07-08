Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Greggs plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRG   GB00B63QSB39

GREGGS PLC

(GRG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:11 2022-07-08 am EDT
1888.00 GBX   -1.82%
07:04aGREGGS : Celebrates 400th franchise opening
PU
07:04aGREGGS : Launches first eco-shop to trial sustainable in-store initiatives
PU
06/13UK pubs giant takes on insurer trio in $1.2 billion COVID trial
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GREGGS : CELEBRATES 400TH FRANCHISE OPENING

07/08/2022 | 07:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Milestone highlights significance of franchise model in driving long-term growth strategy Greggs, a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer today announces the opening of its 400th franchise shop in Selby with the company's newest franchise partner Rontec.

The opening of the 400th franchise shop marks a key milestone for Greggs as it progresses the continued expansion of its shop estate, in line with its strategic growth plans. In October 2021 Greggs unveiled plans to accelerate the rate of net shop openings to c.150 per year from 2022, with an ambition to reach at least 3,000 shops across the UK as the next target for supply chain capacity planning assumptions. Of the yearly 150 net shop opening target, around 50 of these are expected to be opened via franchise partners and franchise shops are expected to account for 20% of the total estate in the years' ahead.

Greggs' franchise partners play an important role in providing the company access to otherwise restricted locations such as motorway service areas, petrol filling stations, educational establishments and smaller high street convenience locations. As Greggs continues to roll out new shops across the country, with an increased focus on targeting on-the-go locations that are accessible by car, franchise partners will continue to play a critical part in supporting the company's expansion plans. Over many years Greggs has built and maintained strong and long-standing relationships with some of the UK's largest franchise partners and forecourt operators and today works with 14 franchise partners across the UK.

Malcolm Copland, Commercial Director at Greggs, said: "We're delighted to announce our 400th franchise opening today, which demonstrates the success of our franchise model. Last year we set out an ambitious shop expansion target and our franchise partners will play an instrumental role in helping us achieve our goals. Over many years we have developed strong relationships with key franchise partners which has allowed us to accelerate our shop expansion plans, open in more on-the-go locations and become even more accessible for our customers. We're pleased to add Rontec to our growing list of franchise partners and look forward to continuing our journey with all our partners in growing our estate to 3,000 shops and beyond."

Greggs' franchise partners include: EG Group, Moto, MFG, Blakemore, Welcome Break, Park Garages, Compass, HKS, Falcon, Applegreen NI, Henderson, Appleby Westwards, Ascona and Rontec.

ENQUIRIES:

Hudson Sandler

Hattie Dreyfus / Nick Moore / Emily Brooker

Tel: 020 7796 4133

Email: greggs@hudsonsandler.com

Disclaimer

Greggs plc published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 11:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GREGGS PLC
07:04aGREGGS : Celebrates 400th franchise opening
PU
07:04aGREGGS : Launches first eco-shop to trial sustainable in-store initiatives
PU
06/13UK pubs giant takes on insurer trio in $1.2 billion COVID trial
RE
05/17Greggs Shareholders Confirm New CEO
MT
05/17Greggs plc Announces Stepped Down of Roger Whiteside as Director
CI
05/17Greggs plc Announces CEO Changes
CI
05/16FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% After Etisalat Took 9.8% Vodafone Stake, Good Resources Perform..
DJ
05/16MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 16, 2022
05/16FTSE 100 rises as healthcare, resource-linked gains offset China jitters
RE
05/16British baker Greggs warns of increasing cost pressures
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GREGGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 381 M 1 658 M 1 658 M
Net income 2022 119 M 143 M 143 M
Net Debt 2022 161 M 193 M 193 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 3,05%
Capitalization 1 954 M 2 345 M 2 345 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 25 174
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart GREGGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Greggs plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREGGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 923,00 GBX
Average target price 3 267,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 69,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roisin Currie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard John Hutton Finance Director & Executive Director
Ian Charles Durant Chairman
Helena L. Ganczakowski Independent Non-Executive Director
Sandra Turner Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREGGS PLC-42.37%2 345
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-32.26%90 880
COMPASS GROUP PLC6.06%37 250
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-22.15%14 629
SODEXO-6.49%10 712
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-20.53%4 753