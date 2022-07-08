GREGGS : CELEBRATES 400TH FRANCHISE OPENING

Greggs, a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer today announces the opening of its 400th franchise shop in Selby with the company's newest franchise partner Rontec.

The opening of the 400th franchise shop marks a key milestone for Greggs as it progresses the continued expansion of its shop estate, in line with its strategic growth plans. In October 2021 Greggs unveiled plans to accelerate the rate of net shop openings to c.150 per year from 2022, with an ambition to reach at least 3,000 shops across the UK as the next target for supply chain capacity planning assumptions. Of the yearly 150 net shop opening target, around 50 of these are expected to be opened via franchise partners and franchise shops are expected to account for 20% of the total estate in the years' ahead.

Greggs' franchise partners play an important role in providing the company access to otherwise restricted locations such as motorway service areas, petrol filling stations, educational establishments and smaller high street convenience locations. As Greggs continues to roll out new shops across the country, with an increased focus on targeting on-the-go locations that are accessible by car, franchise partners will continue to play a critical part in supporting the company's expansion plans. Over many years Greggs has built and maintained strong and long-standing relationships with some of the UK's largest franchise partners and forecourt operators and today works with 14 franchise partners across the UK.

Malcolm Copland, Commercial Director at Greggs, said: "We're delighted to announce our 400th franchise opening today, which demonstrates the success of our franchise model. Last year we set out an ambitious shop expansion target and our franchise partners will play an instrumental role in helping us achieve our goals. Over many years we have developed strong relationships with key franchise partners which has allowed us to accelerate our shop expansion plans, open in more on-the-go locations and become even more accessible for our customers. We're pleased to add Rontec to our growing list of franchise partners and look forward to continuing our journey with all our partners in growing our estate to 3,000 shops and beyond."

Greggs' franchise partners include: EG Group, Moto, MFG, Blakemore, Welcome Break, Park Garages, Compass, HKS, Falcon, Applegreen NI, Henderson, Appleby Westwards, Ascona and Rontec.

