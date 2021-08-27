Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Greggs plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRG   GB00B63QSB39

GREGGS PLC

(GRG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/26 11:35:02 am
3027 GBX   --.--%
02:30aTAKE FIVE : Adios summer
RE
08/26LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : London's FTSE 100 drops as mining, financial stocks weigh
RE
08/25Britain's Greggs becomes latest food business hit by supply chain crisis
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Take Five: Adios summer

08/27/2021 | 02:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Wall St. sign is seen near the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Below are five events and themes likely to dominate global financial markets the coming week.

1/ NEW JOB!

With almost two million new jobs created in the past two months, Friday's nonfarm payrolls data for August could prove key as investors assess just how close the Federal Reserve is to scaling back emergency stimulus.

A Reuters poll forecast a 763,000 payrolls increase versus a 943,000 rise in July that gave the economy a powerful boost as it started the second half.

But the Delta COVID-19 variant has cast a shadow over the growth outlook, July retail sales fell sharply and one survey showed consumer sentiment slid in early August to its lowest in over a decade.

Stocks have largely shrugged off economic worries, sticking near record highs. Another robust jobs number that renews taper talk could change that as Wall Street enters September, historically a shaky month for equities.


Graphic: US nonfarm payrolls, since the pandemic -

2/ BACK TO SCHOOL

September, according to Virginia Woolf, is the perfect month. Those tired of thin summer trading, the slowdown in dealmaking and the waiting for Fed taper hints, might agree.

Summer wasn't too bad for investors. U.S. and European stocks rose 7% and 6% respectively between June and August, 10-year U.S. and German bond yields fell around 30 basis points and the dollar rose 3.5% against a basket of rivals.

Negatives included a 9% fall in Chinese shares after a regulatory crackdown, and a rapidly spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 that has taken daily reported infections globally above 700,000 (versus around 400,000 in early-June).

So what will September bring? First, potential reactions to Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech. Both the Fed and the ECB meet, while Norway may become the first major central bank to hike rates. Both Canada and Germany meanwhile hold elections. Got that back to school feeling yet?

Graphic: Global markets in 2021 -

3/ SUPPLY SHAKES

Containers are moving again at China's Ningbo port after a COVID-19 outbreak had closed a terminal for two weeks. The logjam outside is the largest for three years, reminding investors that supply chains remain out of kilter.

A drag from the transport snarls might show up in China's purchasing managers' index figures due next week. But there are plenty of other indicators of global hitches from McDonald's troubles supplying milkshakes in Britain to manufacturing bottlenecks in Europe and the United States. One conclusion, from New Zealand central bank's assistant governor, is that the supply-side hit from COVID-19 has been far larger, run far longer and been more inflationary than expected.

Shipping delays and fees suggest this headwind will persist.

Graphic: Port snarls add to supply stress -

4/ STILL TRANSITORY?

A slew of preliminary inflation data will enliven the coming week in the euro zone. Germany and Spain kick off the series on Monday, while on Tuesday "flash" August euro zone inflation is expected to show a 2.5% year-on-year rise versus 2.2% in July.

Like many other major central banks, the European Central Bank believes rising inflation is transitory and the long-term outlook remains subdued. But with supply disruptions, exacerbated by the Delta surge, adding to upward price pressures, inflation could prove stickier than anticipated.

Both markets and the ECB, which meets on Sept. 9, will pay close attention.

Graphic: Euro zone inflation rising but will it last? - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/myvmnnxmkpr/inflation2708.PNG

5/ SECOND THOUGHTS

Stocks enter September near record highs, but a fast-spreading Delta variant and worries that major central banks will soon start unwinding pandemic-era stimulus means investors are reassessing so-called reflation trades.

A bunch of indicators suggest markets are set for a reversal. Defensive, safe-haven plays such as the dollar have seen sizeable inflows while surveys suggest investor sentiment has collapsed.

While stock markets have stubbornly marched higher, the breadth of the market gains has narrowed significantly, which means they are being driven by fewer constituents.

Popular reflation trades like small-cap stocks have suffered and fund managers say stock picking has got tougher.

Graphic: Consumers less confident than Wall Street? -

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in NEW YORK, Tom Westbrook in SINGAPORE, Sujata Rao, Saikat Chatterjee and Dhara Ranasinghe in LONDON; Compiled by Dhara Ranaasinghe; Editing by Giles Elgood)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.08% 0.6162 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.09% 0.72494 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.04% 1.1646 Delayed Quote.4.48%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.01% 1.37025 Delayed Quote.0.66%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.01% 0.670817 Delayed Quote.4.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.7884 Delayed Quote.1.11%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.06% 1.17616 Delayed Quote.-3.63%
GREGGS PLC 0.00% 3027 Delayed Quote.69.11%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.03% 0.011469 Delayed Quote.2.28%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.02% 0.013485 Delayed Quote.-1.45%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.10% 6592.406 Real-time Quote.13.03%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.08% 0.69483 Delayed Quote.-2.90%
S&P 500 -0.58% 4470 Delayed Quote.19.44%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.06% 0.85021 Delayed Quote.3.77%
All news about GREGGS PLC
02:30aTAKE FIVE : Adios summer
RE
08/26LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : London's FTSE 100 drops as mining, financial stocks weig..
RE
08/25Britain's Greggs becomes latest food business hit by supply chain crisis
RE
08/12GREGGS : switches to Fairtrade chocolate
PU
08/11Britain's Asda invests in start up Lean Kitchen Network
RE
08/09TODAY ON WALL STREET : Q2 Earnings season was a good vintage
08/09ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AMC, AMD, Greggs, Roku, Tesla...
08/03GREGGS : to Boost Operations with 500 New Jobs Amid Growth in Sales
MT
08/03GREGGS : Interim Results for the 26 Weeks ended 3 July 2021 03/08/21
PU
08/03GREGGS : Presentation of Interim Results for the 26 Weeks ended 3 July 2021 03/0..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GREGGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 197 M 1 639 M 1 639 M
Net income 2021 109 M 149 M 149 M
Net Debt 2021 159 M 218 M 218 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
Yield 2021 1,72%
Capitalization 3 080 M 4 227 M 4 218 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 21 538
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart GREGGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Greggs plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREGGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3 027,00 GBX
Average target price 3 109,38 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger Whiteside Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard John Hutton Finance Director & Executive Director
Ian Charles Durant Chairman
Helena L. Ganczakowski Independent Non-Executive Director
Sandra Turner Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREGGS PLC69.11%4 227
STARBUCKS CORPORATION6.86%134 795
COMPASS GROUP PLC10.01%36 710
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.24.64%19 349
SODEXO0.49%11 938
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED37.20%6 803