Greggs plc is a United Kingdom-based food-on-the-go retailer. The Company's segment includes Retail company-managed shops and Business to business. The Company's Retail company-managed shops segment sells a range of fresh bakery goods, sandwiches and drinks in its own shops or via delivery. Its Business to business segment sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets as well as charging a license fee to franchise partners. The Company's Click + Collect service is available through both the Greggs App and Website - enabling customers to browse its menu, skip the queues and personalize their order. The Company serves customers through its wholesale partnership, delivery and Click + Collect, and has more than 2,365 shops comprising 1,908 company-managed shops and 457 franchised units.