GREIF, INC.

(GEF)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-03 pm EST
72.33 USD   -0.92%
Greif : Announces Rebrand of Product Circularity Program

02/06/2023 | 01:30am EST
Rebranded program demonstrates the company's continued commitment to giving customers' packaging new life, by helping to divert waste from landfills and reach zero waste, circularity, and emissions targets

Delaware, Ohio, February 6, 2023 - Greif is pleased to announce the rebrand of its product circularity program, now known as Life Cycle Services by Greif. Backed by one of the most comprehensive sustainability programs in industrial packaging, Greif has a proven history of helping customers meet and exceed their sustainability goals.

This initiative aligns with its recently announced 2030 Sustainability Targets, including a broader focus on advancing a circular economy, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and championing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Under the new Life Cycle Services brand, Greif has aligned these end-of-life services offered by its Global Industrial Packaging (GIP) and Paper Packaging and Services (PPS) businesses.

For years, rigid packaging customers have trusted on the EarthMinded® network of partners across the US and EMEA for collection, cleaning, recycling, and reconditioning services. This partnership, now branded Life Cycle Services by Greif, will gradually roll out new labeling and communications as EarthMinded is retired. These established global partnerships collecting intermediate bulk containers, large plastic drums, small plastic containers, and steel drums for reconditioning or recycling provide a direct benefit to the company's customers. Plastics are recycled for reuse in Greif's EcoBalance® line of products which contain a percentage of recycled plastic, helping address the growing global plastic waste crisis by reducing or eliminating waste through circular solutions.

Across North America, Greif operates 19 paper fiber recycling facilities, offering complete outsourcing solutions for pulp and paper fiber procurement, transportation, and administration. Approximately 50 percent of the fiber Greif collects through its recycling efforts is used to supply its own paper mill complex, where recovered fiber bales are made into various recycled paperboard grades. These integrated capabilities allow Greif to hold a critical position in the industry, operating as a net-positive recycler.

By branding all circularity initiatives under Life Cycle Services by Greif, the company is strengthening its commitment to customers, stakeholders, suppliers, and future generations. For more information about Life Cycle Services by Greif, please contact your local account manager.

Disclaimer

Greif Inc. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 06:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
