Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Greif, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEF   US3976241071

GREIF, INC.

(GEF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Greif : Press release issued by Greif, Inc. on March 1, 2022 announcing the election of certain individuals to the Board of Directors of Greif, Inc - Form 8-K

03/04/2022 | 03:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today the election of Karen Morrison and Kim Scott to the Greif Board of Directors.
Ms. Morrison is the President of the OhioHealth Foundation and Senior Vice President of External Affairs for OhioHealth, a not-for-profit system of hospitals and healthcare providers in Columbus, Ohio and surrounding areas. She possesses extensive governance, government affairs, culture and social impact experience relevant to Greif's strategy and focus on stakeholder engagement. She earned her bachelor's degree in biology from Vanderbilt University, master's degree in preventive medicine from The Ohio State University College of Medicine and Public Health and law degree from Capital University.
Ms. Scott is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Aramark Uniform Services, a global provider of food, facilities, and uniform services. She formerly served as Chief Operating Officer of Terminix Global Holdings, a leading provider of pest control services, and also served in key leadership roles at Rubicon Global Holdings, a provider of cloud-based waste and recycling solutions, and at Brambles Limited, a global leader in the provision of reusable pallets, crates and containers and logistic services. She possesses a wide range of global, operational experience in manufacturing and logistics businesses relevant to Greif's strategy, products and services. She earned her bachelor's degree in environmental science from Auburn University.
"We are pleased to welcome these two talented and experienced directors to Greif," said Pete Watson, Executive Chairman of Greif's Board of Directors. "Their vast set of executive management experience and diverse viewpoints bring a wealth of expertise to Greif and will add tremendous value to our company."
About Greif, Inc.
Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: to be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

Matt Eichmann, Vice President, Chief Marketing and Sustainability Officer, 740-549-6067. Matt.eichmann@greif.com
Matt Leahy, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, 740-549-6158. Matthew.leahy@greif.com

1

Disclaimer

Greif Inc. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 20:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GREIF, INC.
03:26pGREIF : Reports First Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
03:23pGREIF, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fina..
AQ
03:22pGREIF, INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF ..
AQ
03:16pGREIF : Press release issued by Greif, Inc. on March 1, 2022 announcing the election of ce..
PU
03:16pGREIF, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definit..
AQ
03/03TRANSCRIPT : Greif, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 03, 2022
CI
03/02Greif Q1 Results Rise from Year Ago, Issues Guidance
MT
03/02GREIF : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/02Earnings Flash (GEF.B) GREIF Reports Q1 Revenue $1.56B, vs. Street Est of $1.462B
MT
03/02Greif, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended January 31, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GREIF, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 179 M - -
Net income 2022 341 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 713 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,58x
Yield 2022 3,14%
Capitalization 2 804 M 2 804 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 40,3%
Chart GREIF, INC.
Duration : Period :
Greif, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREIF, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 58,66 $
Average target price 66,40 $
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ole G. Rosgaard President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Gasser Chairman
Douglas W. Lingrel SVP, Chief Technology & Administrative Officer
Daniel J. Gunsett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREIF, INC.-2.83%2 804
BALL CORPORATION-6.37%28 980
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.10.75%15 104
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-20.88%14 131
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-1.82%10 002
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-15.23%8 122