GREIF, INC.

Greif Pudahuel in Chile Leading the Way in Sustainable Business Practices

10/26/2021 | 01:06pm EDT
Greif, Inc., a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, has announced that its Pudahuel steel plant in Chile is the company's first facility in Latin America to operate on 100 percent renewable power.

The switch marks the conclusion of a two-year project that has seen Greif Pudahuel move its electricity supply to 100 percent renewable sources by partnering with energy provider IMELSA ENERGIA.

Operating from its 8,729 square meter facility, Greif Pudahuel is a specialist producer of large steel drums, conical drums and water bottles for the chemicals, lube oil, and food and beverage markets.

"Greif is committed to a more sustainable future," explains Erick Rodil, supply chain leader for Chile. "As more companies across Latin America start to set the 100 percent renewable target, we are proud to be able to demonstrate our early adoption of this in Chile. This is another step forward towards reducing our environmental impact and that of our customers."

Currently, Greif Pudahuel also diverts 90 percent of its waste from landfills (a target set for all Greif facilities by 2025) and has migrated 90 percent of its operations to energy-efficient lighting technology.

Jocelyn Ann Black Duvanced, customer experience manager from IMELSA ENERGIA added: "We were delighted to be able to support Greif in their transition towards clean energy and ongoing commitment to building a more sustainable business. We know how important energy is in the sustainability supply chain. We hope to see more companies follow in their footsteps as we work together to contribute to sustainability issues in this country."

Greif is focused on sustainability across its business functions, processes and product portfolio delivering better value and more sustainable industrial packaging solutions. The company is committed to testing and expanding the use of renewable energy technologies across its global operations when doing so is economically viable and in the best interest of its stakeholders. Across its global operations, Greif has installed over 6,800 solar panels capable of 1.84 million kilowatt-hours of solar production. Due to its continued investment, renewables now account for 12 percent of Greif's global energy use.

Click here to learn more about Greif's sustainability initiatives.

Greif Inc. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 17:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
