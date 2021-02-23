Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Greif, Inc.    GEF.B

GREIF, INC.

(GEF.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greif, Inc. : Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividends

02/23/2021 | 12:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DELAWARE, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.44 per share on its Class A Common Stock, and $0.66 per share on its Class B Common Stock.

The dividends are payable on April 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 19, 2021.

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: In industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com. 

Contact:
Matt Eichmann
740-549-6067
matt.eichmann@greif.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greif-inc-declares-first-quarter-2021-dividends-301233763.html

SOURCE Greif, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about GREIF, INC.
12:02pGREIF, INC. : Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividends
PR
02/17GREIF : Michael J Gasser Sustainability Award Winners for 2020 & Dempsey Award f..
PU
02/03GREIF, INC. : Announces 2021 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call ..
PR
02/02GREIF : Introduces Price Hikes for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard and Containerboa..
MT
02/02GREIF, INC. : Implementing Price Increases for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard and ..
PR
02/01GREIF : Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies for the Second Consecu..
PR
01/28GREIF : January 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
01/13GREIF : 2020 Annual Report (PDF 1.94 MB)
PU
2020GREIF : Q4 2020 Earnings Presentat
PU
2020GREIF : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ