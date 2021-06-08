Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Greif, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEF.B   US3976242061

GREIF, INC.

(GEF.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greif, Inc. : Declares Second Quarter 2021 Dividends

06/08/2021 | 12:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DELAWARE, Ohio, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.44 per share on its Class A Common Stock, and $0.66 per share on its Class B Common Stock.

The dividends are payable on July 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 21, 2021.

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: In industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com. 

Contact:

Matt Eichmann
740-549-6067
matt.eichmann@greif.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greif-inc-declares-second-quarter-2021-dividends-301308187.html

SOURCE Greif, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about GREIF, INC.
12:30pGREIF, INC.  : Declares Second Quarter 2021 Dividends
PR
06/04GREIF, INC.  : half-yearly earnings release
05/21GREIF  : Updates Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Guidance (Form 8-K)
PU
05/21GREIF, INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
05/20GREIF  : Lifts Q2 Non-GAAP EPS Guidance
MT
05/20GREIF, INC.  : Updates Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Guidance
PR
05/20GREIF  : Wells Fargo Adjusts Greif's Price Target to $77 From $68, Maintains Ove..
MT
05/11GREIF, INC.  : Announces 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Cal..
PR
05/04GREIF, INC  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
04/30GREIF  : Releases 2020 Sustainability Report Highlighting Environmental, Social ..
PR
More news