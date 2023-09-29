EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Greiffenberger AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Greiffenberger AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 29, 2023
Address: https://greiffenberger.de/berichte/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Greiffenberger AG
|Eberlestraße 28
|86157 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.greiffenberger.de
