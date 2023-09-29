EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Greiffenberger AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Greiffenberger AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

29.09.2023 / 19:03 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Greiffenberger AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 29, 2023
Address: https://greiffenberger.de/berichte/

29.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:Greiffenberger AG
Eberlestraße 28
86157 Augsburg
Germany
Internet:www.greiffenberger.de

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

1738555  29.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1738555&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp