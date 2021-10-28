Log in
    GRND3   BRGRNDACNOR3

GRENDENE S.A.

(GRND3)
Change of Auditor

10/28/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
Grendene S.A. - Listed Company

Corporate Taxpayers ID - CNPJ/MF nº 89,850,341/0001-60

Company´s Register: NIRE Nº 23300021118-CE

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Change of Auditor

A Grendene S.A. (GRND3), in compliance with the provisions of section 31 of CVM Resolution 23, of February 25, 2021, which requires rotation of contracted external auditors every period of five years, hereby advises its stockholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors at the meeting held on October 28, 2021 approved the contracting PricewaterhouseCoopers - Auditores Independentes (PWC) to provide the services of auditing the financial statements starting with the business year of 2022, replacing the present auditors Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S.S. (EY).

In compliance with Article 28 of Resolution, that change got concurrence of the present auditors, EY.

The PWC will start its activities from the review of interim financial statement (ITRs) for the first quarter 2022.

Sobral - CE, October 28, 2021.

Alceu Demartini de Albuquerque

Investor Relations Officer

Grendene S.A.

Disclaimer

Grendene SA published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 21:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 897 M 338 M 338 M
Net income 2020 405 M 72,2 M 72,2 M
Net cash 2020 1 328 M 236 M 236 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
Yield 2020 6,36%
Capitalization 8 029 M 1 429 M 1 430 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,79x
EV / Sales 2020 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 18 340
Free-Float 30,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,90 BRL
Average target price 10,00 BRL
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Managers and Directors
Rudimar Dall'Onder Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Alexandre Grendene Bartelle Chairman & President
Walter Janssen Neto Independent Director
Renato Ochman Director
Pedro Grendene Bartelle Vice Chairman & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRENDENE S.A.6.21%1 437
PUMA SE15.03%18 401
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION31.22%10 410
CROCS, INC.142.39%8 938
DR. MARTENS PLC0.00%4 995
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED61.80%4 401