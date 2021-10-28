Grendene S.A. - Listed Company

Corporate Taxpayers ID - CNPJ/MF nº 89,850,341/0001-60

Company´s Register: NIRE Nº 23300021118-CE

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Change of Auditor

A Grendene S.A. (GRND3), in compliance with the provisions of section 31 of CVM Resolution 23, of February 25, 2021, which requires rotation of contracted external auditors every period of five years, hereby advises its stockholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors at the meeting held on October 28, 2021 approved the contracting PricewaterhouseCoopers - Auditores Independentes (PWC) to provide the services of auditing the financial statements starting with the business year of 2022, replacing the present auditors Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S.S. (EY).

In compliance with Article 28 of Resolution, that change got concurrence of the present auditors, EY.

The PWC will start its activities from the review of interim financial statement (ITRs) for the first quarter 2022.

Sobral - CE, October 28, 2021.

Alceu Demartini de Albuquerque

Investor Relations Officer

Grendene S.A.

